Three Best Fits If The St. Louis Blues Trade Jordan Binnington

If the St. Louis Blues decide to trade Jordan Binnington in the off-season, where would he fit best?
At the moment, the St. Louis Blues haven’t decided just yet whether they are ready to move on from Jordan Binnington.
Reports indicate that the Blues will explore their options, and if he does hit the market, the Blues will have plenty of buyers.
The 32-year-old is an experienced goaltender, having won a Stanley Cup, a 4 Nations Face-Off gold medal, and an Olympic silver medal, but 25-year-old Joel Hofer outperformed him throughout the 2025-26 season and is poised to continue improving and lock down the No. 1 role.
With all that being said, let’s visit three destinations where Binnington could thrive.
Florida Panthers
There may not be a better fit for Binnington’s character than the Florida Panthers. The back-to-back Stanley Cup champions thrive on being considered the villains, and Binnington is no stranger to the hate of NHL fans.
Besides culture fit, Binnington aligns with the Panthers’ timeline. Reports indicate the Panthers and Sergei Bobrovsky are far off in negotiations, and his time in Florida could be over.
The Panthers’ roster is filled with players in or around 30 years old, like Binnington. The Panthers not only want to return to the playoffs but also go on a deep run again, and Binnington has the pedigree to do so.
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers and Binnington have been linked numerous times, but this season, the links were the strongest. Ultimately, the Oilers went in a different direction, trading for Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The move has failed miserably, and the Oilers might be in the market for another starting goaltender. The goaltending position in Edmonton comes with a lot of scrutiny, and no goalie is mentally stronger to handle that pressure than Binnington.
The Oilers need to do everything they can to convince Connor McDavid that they can win a Stanley Cup, and acquiring Binnington, a netminder he’s had success with at the international level, could be a positive step toward that goal.
Carolina Hurricanes
Although Frederik Andersen put on a phenomenal display for the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, goaltending remains a weak point for this contending team.
All three goaltenders the Hurricanes used this season had save percentages below .900. Additionally, Andersen is set to become a UFA.
Binnington could come to the Hurricanes and bring the snarl they’ve lacked, while being a calming force in the crease. Binnington is at his best when the stakes are highest, and the Hurricanes need a goaltender who can deliver in those moments.
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