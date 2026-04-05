Ducks, Oilers Looking To Secure First Place In Pacific Division, Avoid Golden Knights In First Round

According to Tankathon, the Ducks have the third-easiest remaining schedule, with just one game against a playoff team: the Minnesota Wild. Anaheim’s remaining five games will be against relatively easy opponents: the Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, and the Nashville Predators, twice. That said, the Sharks and Predators are also fighting to get into the post-season, so the Ducks are going to have to be at their best to stay at or near the top of the Pacific.