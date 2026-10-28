Dustin Byfuglien's Return To Winnipeg Gave Jets Fans The Heartfelt Send-Off They Always Wanted

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 28, 2026 3:23 PMPublished Oct 28, 2026 3:23 PM
It's been over seven years since Dustin Byfuglien last suited up for an NHL game with the Winnipeg Jets, but fans in Manitoba made him feel right at home in his return at the Heritage Classic.
After the Winnipeg Jets' saga with Connor Hellebuyck finally came to an end, hockey fans in Manitoba needed a moment of positivity.
As luck would have it, they got that and more when defenseman Dustin Byfuglien returned for the Heritage Classic festivities and the Jets alumni game this past weekend.
In his eight years in Winnipeg, Byfuglien was a fan favorite for his take-no-prisoners style of play and his determination to be a difference-maker for the Jets. He was a leader in the dressing room and on the ice, and Byfuglien never failed to endear himself to Winnipeggers, even when the end of his NHL career came sooner than anyone expected.
Although Byfuglien walked away from the final two years of his lucrative contract in 2019, it was never because he wanted out of Winnipeg. He had lost the drive to compete as an NHLer, and injuries had taken their toll on him and also contributed to him wanting to leave life as a professional athlete.
But some seven years after he retired, the Minnesota native had the chance this weekend to connect one more time with Jets fans when he was part of the Jets' alumni game as part of the 2026 Heritage Classic weekend.
The Jets produced a tribute video for Byfuglien at that alumni game, and the thousands of fans in attendance made it clear how much love they had for the 41-year-old. Anyone watching could see how affected Byfuglien was by the gesture, and on Monday he released a letter through social media to thank them for always being in his corner.
thehockeynews.comEmily Byfuglien Shares Emotional Message Following Family's Return to Winnipeg: 'A Goodbye We Never Really Got To Have'Years after Dustin Byfuglien’s abrupt departure from the NHL, the Heritage Classic provided his family with the closure and overwhelming fan reception they lacked during a decade in Winnipeg.
"Winnipeg, you gave us something this weekend that I didn’t realize how much I needed," Byfuglien wrote. "Coming back this weekend and feeling that same love after all these years was overwhelming in the most beautiful way. Every hug, every kind word, every person who stopped us to share a memory or simply say hello reminded me just how special this city and its people truly are.
"We finally got to feel the goodbye we missed, and it was more beautiful than I could have imagined… Some chapters don't end the way we hoped. But sometimes, if we're lucky, we get one more moment to remember just how beautiful they were.
"Thank you, Winnipeg. For all of it."
How could you not be moved by that eloquent message? At a time when a star player just pulled the chute on the Jets and Winnipeg as a city, Byfuglien's emotional goodbye struck all the right chords, and only deepened the connection the city and team had with him.
As he said, the end for him came for him in a way he wouldn't have preferred, but that's true of many, if not most NHL players. You rarely get to author an ideal exit from the league and the game, but what you can control is your gratitude for the gifts that you receive as a high-profile athlete.
You can't fault Jets fans for being sour about the Hellebuyck situation. But on occasion, the hockey gods send you a make-up gift for your love of the game, and that’s what happened with Byfuglien. He was an American athlete in a smaller Canadian city, and he was cared for in a way that gave him a lifelong connection to Winnipeg and Jets fans.
"It's a privilege to be liked like that by a city," Byfuglien said prior to the alumni game. "Every time I come back up here, everyone wants to stop, wants to take a picture, say hi. It’s awesome to be that person."
Saying that he was 'liked' by Winnipeg is Byfuglien being modest. He was, and is, loved by the city.
And after that trip down memory lane this weekend, it's obvious that feeling is mutual.
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