Dylan Larkin's Trade Request Allows The Red Wings To Tear It Down

The Detroit Red Wings are reeling from the reported trade request made by captain Dylan Larkin, but Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman must recognize an opportunity when it presents itself. That means making the most of Larkin’s trade request by rebuilding this Original Six franchise.
In many regards, the trade request reportedly submitted by Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was about as catastrophic as it gets for an NHL team. When your captain and your hometown hero wants out of your organization, the optics are abysmal.
However, the job of Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is now clear: he has to salvage something when it comes to this Detroit team’s development. The great thing about the Larkin trade request is that it’s now entirely justifiable to build anew with a different generation of Wings players.
First, though, let’s be fully transparent: it is stunning that Yzerman is still on the job in Detroit. He’s had more than seven years to turn this Red Wings team into a year-in, year-out Stanley Cup front-runner, and he’s failed to even get into the playoffs, let alone be a favorite to win a championship.
Any other team would’ve fired Yzerman long before now, but Detroit ownership is enthralled enough with Yzerman to keep him running things in Motown. Thus, it’s hard to believe, but it’s true: Yzerman’s job is safe, for now.
But Yzerman’s job security status doesn’t change the opportunity that has now presented itself in the form of the Larkin trade request. Indeed, all the trade request has done is laid bare how many holes the Red Wings have in their roster.
While Yzerman should be able to acquire some decent assets in any Larkin trade, here’s the bottom line: the Wings don’t have the generational talent needed to (a) make it to the playoffs, and (b) thrive once they get there.
So Yzerman has to take advantage of this opportunity to either trade up in the draft, or do something to position themselves at or near the top of a draft. Detroit doesn’t pick this year until No. 47, and that’s absolutely brutal at a time when this Red Wings team should be building for the future.
If Yzerman can get a first-round pick for Larkin – something that isn’t unreasonable, given Larkin’s talent – he can try to work his way into a top-10 pick this year by making additional trades.
Otherwise, it’s difficult to see how anyone can argue a Wings team without Larkin is going to do anything of consequence next year and beyond. That means Detroit is almost assuredly going to suffer in the standings once again next season. It’s all indefensible stuff by Yzerman, but ownership has been exceedingly loyal to the Hall of Famer.
Now all Red Wings fans can do is hope Yzerman recognizes this chance to make a full rebuild and accepts there will have to be additional pain to get this Wings team to where it can be a legitimate Cup front-runner every year.
Ultimately, the Red Wings must accept that they’re not good enough to be a playoff team and make moves to acquire the franchise-altering talent they’ve lacked for so long. Being a competitive team in the highly competitive Atlantic Division means Detroit has to acquire top draft picks, and the only reliable way to do that is to tank and slide down the standings.
Thus far, Yzerman has been unwilling to do so. That’s what Wings fans have to hope changes in Yzerman’s head.
Larkin has played a full decade in Detroit, and he clearly is no longer confident that this Red Wings team is only a player or two away from being a true Cup contender. So while it no doubt will pain Yzerman to trade one of his most important players, he has to recognize an opportunity when he sees one and finally move in the direction this Wings team should’ve traveled long ago.
The Larkin era is ending disastrously, but the next step forward doesn’t have to be a disaster. By accepting their short-term fate and planning to be a long-term Cup front-runner, the Red Wings will be doing the right things – and eventually, there will be better days in Detroit. But it’s going to hurt a bit over the next couple of years.
If Yzerman attempts to fast-track the Wings’ blueprint for success with retooling moves rather than rebuilding moves, Detroit’s short- and long-term development will lead to the same misery and frustration they’re feeling right now.
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