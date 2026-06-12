NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Dylan Larkin, Zach Werenski And Darnell Nurse
More teams are showing interest in Red Wings center Dylan Larkin; there's some speculation about Zach Werenski's future with the Blue Jackets, and Darnell Nurse submits his trade request to the Oilers.
The Dylan Larkin trade request saga continues to dominate the NHL rumor mill.
On Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported that Larkin's agent, Pat Brisson, and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman continue to try to work through this in a respectful way.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Larkin submitted a three-team list of preferred trade destinations to Yzerman, which included the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers.
LeBrun indicated that Yzerman asked the Larkin camp to expand their list, and Brisson was receptive "to some degree." That's probably because teams that aren't on the list have reportedly contacted the Red Wings GM to express their interest.
According to LeBrun, one of those clubs is the Dallas Stars. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman also believed the Stars are a potential suitor, along with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He felt that some teams, including the Wild and Panthers, had already submitted trade offers to Yzerman.
LeBrun mentioned the possibility of a three-team deal to move Larkin if the teams on his trade list have difficulty meeting Yzerman's asking price. If that occurs, it won't involve those initial two teams retaining portions of Larkin's $8.7 million annual average value to spread his cap hit around. Those types of deals were abolished under the new collective bargaining agreement.
Meanwhile, LeBrun also reported that some observers were wondering if Larkin's trade request might prompt defenseman Zach Werenski to do the same with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Werenski is close friends with Larkin, and both were teammates on Team USA's gold medal men's team at this year's Winter Olympics. Like Larkin, the 28-year-old Norris Trophy winner has spent years on a franchise that has struggled to make the playoffs.
LeBrun said there's no indication that Werenski wants out of Columbus, but he didn't rule out the possibility at some point if the Blue Jackets fail to improve.
Werenski is also part of a star-studded 2028 UFA class that includes Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Ottawa Senators left winger Brady Tkachuk.
However, if their respective teams fail to improve next season, they could follow Larkin's lead and submit trade requests next summer.
Speaking of trade requests, Darnell Nurse submitted his to the Oilers this week. Sportsnet reported the 31-year-old defenseman has given management a three-to five-team list of preferred destinations.
Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal reported that it's rumored the Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings were on Nurse's list. His colleague, Jim Matheson, wondered if the Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks might be on his wish list.
Nurse's contract is a significant obstacle. He's carrying an average annual value of $9.25 million through 2029-30 and a full no-movement clause that gives him complete control over this situation. The decline in his performance also makes him harder to move.
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