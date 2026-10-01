Evan Bouchard's Norris Trophy Revenge Tour Is Officially Underway

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard started off the 2026-27 season with a historic performance. Could the 26-year-old's five-point effort against the Vancouver Canucks be a sign of greater things to come?
Somewhat lost in the Edmonton Oilers' 6-5 loss to the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday was the herculean effort put in by star defenseman Evan Bouchard.
The 26-year-old made history Tuesday by being the first to score a hat trick in a season debut since legendary blueliner Mark Howe did it in 1980. He also added a pair of assists for a stunning five-point total.
With 95 points in 82 games last season, Bouchard led all D-men in scoring. Yet he wasn't even a finalist for the Norris Trophy as the league's top defenseman. So you have to wonder — is Bouchard going to be on a revenge tour this year?
Bouchard's ability to put points on the board essentially overshadows his ability to defend. This isn't to say that Bouchard is a shut-down expert. He isn't, and he's never going to be.
However, it's also true that Norris voters often give their votes to defensemen who have put up a ton of points, and who also aren't the greatest defenders in NHL history.
When Erik Karlsson won the Norris with the San Jose Sharks in 2022-23, it had more to do with his 101-point season than his play in his own zone. Karlsson wasn't a black hole on defense, but it was his offensive prowess that earned him the award.
So, if Bouchard's revenge tour lasts all season long, it's going to be impossible for Norris voters to continue ignoring him. A 100-point season is not out of the question for him, and there won't be many D-men who can get close to that amount.
Bouchard isn't only one of the league's best offensive defensemen — he's one of the league's best offensive players, period. His outstanding offensive instincts are a cut above, and he's Edmonton's most important blueliner.
There may be Norris voters stubbornly unwilling to give Bouchard the award, and if the Oilers fail to meet their lofty expectations again this season, the odor from that will attach itself to Bouchard.
If that's the case, the best revenge is winning, and it's more important for Bouchard to help lead the way in that department than it is for him to win any individual award.
Bouchard deserved more Norris votes than he got last year. For context, he finished with just 12 first-place votes, one less than Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, which kept him from being a finalist.
If he generates at least as many points this season, and the Oilers win the Pacific Division, there will be no more excuses for Norris voters to ignore him.
The Bouchard revenge tour got off to an incredible start, albeit in a loss to an inferior opponent. But the main takeaway if you're an Oilers fan is that if he maintains his high offensive output into yet another season, there won't be a more dangerous trio of players in the league between him, Draisaitl and McDavid.
He's one of the premier blueliners on the planet, and the more offense Bouchard puts up, the firmer his grasp on the Norris is going to be.
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