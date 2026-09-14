NHL Pre-Season Predictions: Pacific Division Standings

The NHL's 2026-27 season is nearly upon us, and Adam Proteau is unveiling his annual pre-season predictions. That process begins with this look at the Pacific Division.
The NHL’s 2026-27 season is almost here, and it’s time for our pre-season predictions.
We've assembled our best guesses as to how the season will unfold, with the caveat that we never know precisely how in-season changes will shape the way the standings look by mid-April.
But after the off-season’s slew of changes in many markets, the power balance — at least, on paper — has shifted significantly in each of the league’s four divisions.
We’re starting this year’s predictions by breaking down the Pacific Division. The Pacific is regarded as one of the league's weaker group of teams, but that doesn’t mean there aren't a few franchises that could make noise this year.
Let’s unveil how we see the Pacific race unfolding this season:
1st - Vegas Golden Knights
2025-26 Divisional Finish: 1st
Newcomers: Ryan Craig (Head Coach), Victor Olofsson (LW)
Why They're Picked First: The Golden Knights came within two wins of their second Stanley Cup before falling to the faster, better-coached Carolina Hurricanes. While they made a few roster changes, Vegas remains a well-constructed hockey club.
The Golden Knights have a solid defense corps and an elite top-six group of forwards, and that should deliver them to the top of the Pacific.
Why We Could Be Wrong: If there is a main weakness for the Golden Knights, it could be their goaltending. Carter Hart earned the starter’s job late in the year and through Vegas’ playoff run, but Hart’s regular-season numbers (including an .891 save percentage) should somewhat worry Golden Knights fans.
Veteran Adin Hill’s numbers (.871 SP, 3.04 GAA) were worse than Hart’s, and if their goaltending falters, Vegas could finish in second or third place in the Pacific.
2nd - San Jose Sharks
2025-26 Divisional Finish: 5th
Newcomers: Ivar Stenberg (LW), Mason Marchment (LW), Jacob Trouba (D), Darnell Nurse (D), Michael Kesselring (D), Eric Comrie (G)
Why They're Picked Second: Some may be skeptical the Sharks can get into the post-season, let alone be near the top of the Pacific. But last season, San Jose finished only seven standings points behind the second-place Edmonton Oilers with only two less wins.
The Sharks have the NHL’s best group of youngsters, including Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Michael Misa and 2026 No. 2 pick Stenberg. GM Mike Grier will be a front-runner for GM-of-the-year, and we believe the Sharks will take a major step forward.
Why We Could Be Wrong: The Sharks’ defense corps got a huge makeover, adding veterans Trouba, Nurse and Kesselring. None of those three are without flaws, and if they struggle to quickly adapt to San Jose’s lineup, there could be undue pressure on goalies Yaroslav Askarov, Alex Nedeljkovic and newcomer Comrie.
3rd - Edmonton Oilers
2025-26 Divisional Finish: 2nd
Newcomers: Mike Babcock (coach), Frederik Andersen (G), Mathieu Joseph (LW), Ryan Shea (D), Shakir Mukhamadullin (D), Devon Levi (G)
Why They're Picked Third: The Oilers have two of the world’s best players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and they’ve addressed their most pressing need by acquiring Andersen and former Buffalo Sabres goalie Devon Levi. But we’re not convinced Edmonton can earn home-ice advantage.
There’s reasons why Andersen and Levi were available — and they’re not positive reasons. Andersen is already injured, and Levi is unproven at the NHL level. While it’s difficult seeing the Oilers missing the playoffs, they’re in real danger of slipping down the standings.
Why We Could Be Wrong: Maybe Babcock’s impact on Edmonton has the intended effect on the team. Maybe Andersen returns quickly and allows Babcock to leave Tristan Jarry on the bench. So long as McDavid and Draisaitl stay healthy, the Oilers could do big things.
However, even the best teams have a limited shelf life before they begin a slow descent down the standings, and if that’s what happens to Edmonton this year, you can’t say you didn’t see the possibility coming.
4th - Anaheim Ducks
2025-26 Divisional Finish: 3rd
Newcomers: A.J. Greer (LW), Nick Jensen (D), Laurent Brossoit (G)
Why They're Picked Fourth: With the Ducks' cap restraints following Leo Carlsson's offer sheet resulting in Chris Kreider's departure this summer, you have to think Anaheim could take a lateral or backward step this season.
There’s plenty still to like about the Ducks, and Anaheim could again not only get into the playoffs, but win a couple rounds. But a wild-card berth may be what they wind up with this year.
Why We Could Be Wrong: In Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier and Jackson LaCombe, the Ducks have young elite players some teams only dream of. They also have a solid goaltender in Lukas Dostal, giving them difference-makers at every position.
Anaheim also has one of the game’s best coaches in Joel Quenneville, and he had a terrific impact in his first season in Anaheim. So while it’s fair to say the Ducks may not reach the same regular-season heights as last season, it's hard to imagine they will fall out of the post-season picture.
5th - Los Angeles Kings
2025-26 Divisional Finish: 4th
Newcomers: Erik Haula (C), Corey Perry (RW), Mats Zuccarello (LW), Erik Gustafsson (D), Peter Laviolette (head coach)
Why They're Picked Fifth: The Kings were one of the NHL’s older teams las year, and GM Ken Holland added a bunch of greybeards this summer.
This isn’t to say Los Angeles will be a bottom-feeder, but with star winger Kevin Fiala now missing more time to recuperate from a leg injury suffered at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the Kings suddenly will be coming out of the gate not close to 100 percent. That could be the difference between missing and making the playoffs.
Why We Could Be Wrong: The Kings finished eighth in goals-against last season, and Darcy Kuemper and Anton Forsberg give them one of the game's more-experienced tandems.
Los Angeles also hired veteran coach Laviolette, and he’ll provide them the structure they lacked under interim bench boss D.J. Smith. But it all may not be enough to stop them from sliding down the standings. If that’s how things unfold, bigger changes may be in store for this Kings team.
6th - Seattle Kraken
2025-26 Divisional Finish: 6th
Newcomer: Mackie Samoskevich (RW)
Why They’re Picked Sixth: Few teams had a more disappointing summer than the Kraken, who tried and failed to acquire Dallas Stars sniper Jason Robertson. That would’ve addressed Seattle’s underwhelming offense.
Instead, the Kraken enter this season hoping on a wing-and-a-prayer the get enough internal improvement to push into the playoffs, but it’s safe to say nobody should be holding their breath. This Seattle team doesn’t have the horses to run with the truly-elite Pacific teams, so it’s shaping up to be another long year for the Kraken.
Why We Could Be Wrong: Expectations are so low for this Seattle squad, it may actually work in the Kraken’s favor in that there’ll be zero pressure on the franchise to get into the playoffs.
However, we won’t believe in Seattle until they demonstrate they’re worthy of being believed in. The Kraken are a study in mediocrity, and they almost assuredly will be on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.
7th - Calgary Flames
2025-26 Divisional Finish: 7th
Newcomers: Simon Nemec (D), Maxim Tsyplakov (LW), Jake Middleton (D)
Why They’re Picked Seventh: The Flames have been steadily rebuilding for a while now, stripping down their roster and focusing on the long-term. They added a foundational piece in former New Jersey Devils defenseman Nemec, but otherwise, it was slim pickings for Calgary GM Craig Conroy in improving his group.
And that’s OK, as the last thing the Flames need is to be a 'mushy middle' team. Calgary must stay the course and build slowly, and that means staying patient, even as they lose a whole whack of games.
Why We Could Be Wrong: Hey, miracles happen, right? The Flames could be out of the playoff race by December, but it’s in theory possible they hang around the periphery of the post-season race and infuse their young players with enough confidence to keep them overachieving in the second half of the season.
But who’s kidding who. There’s not enough talent for the Flames to be a winner, but in the big picture, that’s not just acceptable — that’s ideal.
8th - Vancouver Canucks
2025-26 Divisional Finish: 8th
Newcomers: Ryan Johnson (GM), Manny Malhotra (coach), Brendan Gallagher (RW), Jamie Oleksiak (D), Luke Schenn (D), Paul Cotter (LW)
Why They’re Picked Eighth: It was another brutal season for the Canucks, but good news came this summer with wholesale coaching and management change. New GM Johnson moved the Canucks in the right direction by starting to trade veterans, and that process could continue this season with potential trades for Elias Pettersson, Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk.
While Johnson brought in veterans Schenn, Oleksiak, and Gallagher to set the tone for Vancouver’s youngsters, it’s almost certainly going to be another long season in B.C..
Why We Could Be Wrong: Listen, we’re all about giving the benefit of the doubt to teams at the start of the season, but it would take one of the biggest miracle seasons in hockey history for Vancouver to avoid the Pacific’s basement.
The Canucks are on the right road to building a solid young team, but the growing pains will be strong and long, and Vancouver fans must steel themselves for it.
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