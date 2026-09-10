One Key Question Facing Every Pacific Division NHL Team Heading Into 2026-27

As part of a short series on TheHockeyNews.com, we're identifying a key question for each NHL team heading into the 2026-27 season. In this file, we're focused on the Pacific Division teams.
We’ve reached the end of summer and the NHL’s 2026 off-season is basically over.
While most teams tried addressing their key issues this summer, there are still questions for each franchise that have yet to be answered. Whether it’s roster spot competition, coaching staffs under the gun, or other issues, teams will be trying to avoid potential pitfalls which could sink their season.
As part of a brief series here on TheHockeyNews.com, we’re focusing on each division and what a key question is for every team at the start of the new season. Today's focus is on the Pacific Division.
Anaheim Ducks
Key Question: Can star center Leo Carlsson live up to his lucrative new contract?
The Anaheim Ducks were caught off-guard when the Philadelphia Flyers put in an offer sheet to Carlsson paying him $18 million per season on a five-year contract. That’s a lot of money for someone who was slightly less than a point-per-game player last year (67 points in 70 games).
While other young Ducks players including winger Cutter Gauthier and defenseman Jackson LaCombe also have to do their share of the heavy lifting, Carlsson is the highest-paid player on the team, and his expectations will rise accordingly. The Swedish center may yet live up to the money he’s now getting, but there’s no guarantee of that, either.
Calgary Flames
While Calgary GM Craig Conroy had bad luck in the draft lottery once again this year, the Flames still came away with a high-end defenseman in Carson Carels. That’s an important piece of the puzzle.
However, it’s also true Calgary doesn’t have nearly enough foundational players to keep up with the Joneses in the Pacific. There is no equivalent to Connor McDavid, no Nathan MacKinnon, no Connor Bedard.
So, whether it’s suffering through another terrible season and having better draft lottery luck next summer, putting in an offer sheet they hope doesn’t get matched, or some other development, Conroy must find ways to land elite talent that will sustain them for the next decade-and-a-half.
Edmonton Oilers
Key Question: Will goaltending prove to be one of Edmonton’s biggest problem areas ?
There’s been a steady stream of goalies in Edmonton in the McDavid era, and the Oilers have not yet found the fit in net to win them a championship.
This summer, GM Stan Bowman overhauled their depth chart at the position completely, bidding farewell to Connor Ingram and acquiring former Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen and former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi.
Troublingly, though, Andersen is already injured, while Levi is an unproven product at the NHL level. The other option (that’s not really an option) is Tristan Jarry. Bowman’s changes in net may prove to be the final piece of the puzzle, but at the other end of the worry/confidence spectrum, the Oilers’ goaltending could be the problem that sinks their season.
Los Angeles Kings
Key Question: Will the Kings' flurry of veteran additions be enough to not only be a playoff team, but actually win some rounds?
The Kings have made the playoffs for the past five seasons, but they’ve lost in the first round each time. This summer, GM Ken Holland added veteran forwards Mats Zucarello, Erik Haula and brought back Corey Perry.
An old team got older, and there’s no assurance they will shake off their recent history and get deeper into the post-season.
The Kings have little salary cap space left, but they have all three first-round picks in the next three drafts, and It will be intriguing to see how far Holland pushes things with his trade capital. Holland is under incredible pressure to turn things around, but there’s a very real chance the ship could sink.
Seattle Kraken
Key Question: Will GM Jason Botterill make bold moves in an attempt to get Seattle out of its malaise and back into the post-season?
Botterill tried to make a play for Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson this summer, but after that offer was reportedly shot down, the Kraken are now back to the drawing board. As it stands, the Kraken shape up as one of the bottom-feeders in the division.
That said, Seattle still has $17.8 million in cap space, and you have to figure one star player or another will be happy to take some of that money. The question is, what will Botterill do to acquire difference-makers?
If Boterill can’t create significant change, the Kraken could be in for another very long season.
San Jose Sharks
Key Question: Is this the year the Sharks go from being a team on the rise to a true Cup contender?
We understand that it’s tempting for San Jose fans to get ahead of themselves. They have an embarrassment of riches in terms of elite young talent, including Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson, Keaton Verhoeff and Ivar Stenberg. But they still have to grow as a team, which can sometimes be the hardest part of a rebuild.
Will the Sharks be a playoff team this season? We think they absolutely will be. But teams have to take baby steps, especially with young players. Better days are coming for the Sharks, but patience is still a virtue.
Vancouver Canucks
Key Question: How many veteran stars will new Canucks GM Ryan Johnson trade this season?
When Johnson was hired this summer, he had the mandate of a full rebuild. Now that he’s settled in, he’s traded veterans Marcus Pettersson and Nils Hoglander. But that will likely be just the tip of the iceberg in terms of changes coming to the Canucks’ roster.
The question now is what Vancouver players will be headed out the door this year. Be it star center Elias Pettersson, goaltender Thatcher Demko or wingers Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser, there’s no shortage of high-end talent the Canucks should be moving on from.
But Johnson needs a big return for each of those four players, and if he doesn’t get it, he may hang on to them until next summer.
Vegas Golden Knights
Key Question: How will Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon make the big in-season deals that have come to define his tenure in Las Vegas?
There’s been no more ruthless NHL executive than McCrimmon — and none more crafty when it comes to making mammoth trades. He’s acquired Mitch Marner, Tomas Hertl, Mark Stone and Jack Eichel, to name a few.
Unfortunately, every team’s trade capital eventually gets whittled away, and that’s where Vegas is right now. The Golden Knights are completely out of cap space, and they have limited draft capital to move.
McCrimmon may have some tricks up his sleeve, but it really feels like the Golden Knights are locked in with their current lineup.
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