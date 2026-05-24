Everett Silvertips’ Depth Shines In The Franchise's First Memorial Cup Win

“That’s part of our identity, said Hamilton post-game. “Steady hand on the wheel. You know, we often talk about response and how important it is to talk and breathe after moments and not feel that tension. And we responded right away, which was good. Then really had a solid push, and that’s a key component for us. Resiliency within games, within moments, not letting them snowball against us, trying to cut that off and regain that push.”