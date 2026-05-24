Everett Silvertips’ Depth Shines In The Franchise's First Memorial Cup Win

Despite a roster that consists of Landon DuPont, Carter Bear, and Julius Miettinen, it was the Everett Silvertips’ depth that guided them to their first-ever Memorial Cup win.
Kelowna, B.C.- For the first time in franchise history, the Everett Silvertips have won a game at the Memorial Cup.
The 2026 WHL champions kicked off their tournament with an impressive 5-3 victory over the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. While Everett’s top players did find the scoresheet, in the end, it was the Silvertips’ depth that led the way.
Everett’s first-ever goal at a Memorial Cup was scored by Jesse Heslop, who beat Saguenéens goaltender and Ottawa Senators prospect Lucas Beckman 1:14 into the first period.
It was fitting that the 20-year-old forward winger scored the opening goal, as he is one of the longest-tenured players in franchise history. Throughout his career, Heslop has played over 300 combined regular-season and playoff games for the Silvertips and will now be remembered as the player who scored Everett’s historic first-ever Memorial Cup goal.
“Long time Silvertip through and through,” said coach Steve Hamilton post-game when asked about Heslop. “Great start for us. You know, Jesse’s a fabric guy around here and has been for a long time. So probably some symbolism in that. He’s been here. He’s been through some playoff disappointments. So obviously being here is special for him, as well as the rest of the group.”
Heslop wasn’t the only depth player who found the net, as both Lukas Kaplan and Zackary Shantz picked up their first goals at the Memorial Cup. Kaplan scored his just 33 seconds after Nashville Predators defensive prospect Alex Huang put Chicoutimi up 2-1 early in the second, while Shantz added to the lead with just over six minutes left in the period. Shantz’s goal would not have been possible without Heslop, as he delivered a highlight-reel assist on the play.
Post-game, Shantz was asked about his goal and made sure to give credit to Heslop for the assist.
“Just an unreal play by an unreal player. It’s pretty easy to put that one in.”
The Silvertips’ ability to strike quickly and tie the game at two was an important moment. Not only did it stop any momentum the Saguenéens had created, but it was also Everett’s first real test of their resilience. Yes, they were only down for 33 seconds, but their ability to bounce back at a rapid pace was a good example of why they ended the season as WHL champions.
“That’s part of our identity, said Hamilton post-game. “Steady hand on the wheel. You know, we often talk about response and how important it is to talk and breathe after moments and not feel that tension. And we responded right away, which was good. Then really had a solid push, and that’s a key component for us. Resiliency within games, within moments, not letting them snowball against us, trying to cut that off and regain that push.”
After Shantz scored and put the Silvertips up 3-2, it was time for their top players to find the scoresheet. Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear scored less than a minute later to close out the second, while 2026 draft prospect Matias Vanhanen picked up a shorthanded empty-netter in the dying seconds of the third.
Bear’s goal also featured a highlight-reel assist, with this one coming from Landon DuPont, who is the projected first overall pick for the 2027 NHL Entry Draft.
“Yeah, I saw Matty (Vanhanen) coming up the wall,” said DuPont when asked about his assist. “Puck kind of popped out. Kind of just jumped in between our two guys. Got my head up, and saw Carter, and you know, just try to put it in an area where he could, tuck it in, and he did a great job with finishing.”
A lot of the focus leading up to the tournament has been on DuPont, and for good reason. The 16-year-old won CHL Rookie of the Year in 2025 and was the first-ever defenseman to receive exceptional player status in the WHL. Now on the biggest stage in junior hockey, DuPont is showing just how mature he is on and off the ice.
“I don’t think there’s any pressure,” said DuPont post-game. “I’m just super happy and excited to be here. It’s such a great tournament, so well-run. You know, for our team that has won the WHL championship and to solidify ourselves here is amazing, and I’m just trying to enjoy every second of it.”
Everett will now have a day off before facing the OHL champions, the Kitchener Rangers, on Monday, May 25. As for Chicoutimi, they are right back in action on Sunday, May 24, against the Kelowna Rockets. Sunday’s game will be a must-win for both the Saguenéens and the Rockets, as the loser will drop to 0-2 in the tournament.
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