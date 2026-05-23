Jared Woolley's Experience Powers Kitchener Rangers To Strong 2026 Memorial Cup Start

The Kitchener Rangers started the 2026 Memorial Cup on the right foot, defeating the hosts, Kelowna Rockets, 5-0, powered by the experience of Los Angeles Kings prospect Jared Woolley.
Kelowna, B.C.- Few players in the 21st century have as much Memorial Cup experience as Kitchener Rangers defenseman Jared Woolley.
The Los Angeles Kings prospect entered the 2026 Memorial Cup with nine games of experience under his belt, as this will be the third-straight campaign he has qualified for the tournament.
While every Memorial Cup game produces special moments, the Rangers’ 5-0 victory over the Kelowna Rockets is a game Woolley won’t soon forget.
Woolley had an eventful start to the 2026 Memorial Cup as he dropped the gloves and recorded four shots on net. The 20-year-old also scored his first career Memorial Cup goal, which at the time put Kitchener up 2-0 just before the second intermission. Woolley’s reaction on the ice said everything, as not only was it a crucial goal at the time, but a historic one for his career.
“Just excited,” said Woolley post-game. “I guess it was a good time to score to get a two-nothing lead, but I guess it’s nice to get a first one.”
Participating in a Memorial Cup when you aren’t the host has its challenges. Prospera Place in Kelowna was buzzing leading up to puck drop, with most fans in the building cheering on the Rockets. Having been in this situation before, Woolley understands just how important it is not to get overwhelmed by the hostile crowd.
“I thought we handled it well,” said Woolley. “Eddie (Dylan Edwards) scored a goal early, which takes the crowd out of it a little bit. I think you’re talking about the physicality. I think they’re trying to use their physicality to get their crowd back into it, but I guess it’s just another away game. You’re just on the road, and that’s all it is.”
The Rangers were in control for the majority of the game. They outshot Kelowna 39-24 and found a way to hold Rockets’ regular-season point leader Tij Iginla to zero shots on net. Kitchener was also able to spread out their scoring, as five players found the back of the net, while 10 finished the night with at least one point.
“That just speaks to our depth, said Woolley. “We got a lot of guys that can contribute, so it makes it easier on other guys when people up and down the lineup show up.”
Coach Jussi Ahokas was also impressed with his team’s performance on Friday. The Rangers played their game, and after scoring just twice in the first two periods, they were rewarded with three in the third in less than three minutes. Overall, Kitchener fought through the noise to secure an important victory.
“I think our boys were doing a really good job, and all in all, they were focused,” said Ahokas post-game. “All lines played really well, and they didn’t affect us. So it’s, shout-out to our guys that they can do that. They played a structured game and played, I think, a really solid performance.”
Lastly, the player of the game was Chicago Blackhawks prospect, Jack Pridham. The 20-year-old right winger drew the primary assist on Woolley’s goal before finding the back of the net midway through the third. Friday was a bit of a homecoming for Pridham, as he spent a season and a half in the BCHL with the West Kelowna Warriors before joining the Rangers.
“Yeah, it felt great,” Pridham said post-game about scoring just down the road from his old BCHL home. “Nice play by Romes (Luca Romano), just gave me the puck wide, and just want to do anything I can to help the team play. So, it’s nice to see that one go in.”
Kitchener will get some much-needed rest before their next game as they don’t hit the ice again until Monday, May 25. Their next matchup, however, will be anything but easy, as they take on the WHL champion Everett Silvertips. As for Kelowna, they will be looking for their first win of the tournament on Sunday, May 24, when they battle the QMJHL champion Chicoutimi Saguenéens.
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