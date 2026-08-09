Expectations Of Maple Leafs' Bobrovsky With Comparisons To Other Aging Star Goalies In NHL's Modern Era

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'His Biologic Age Is Younger Than Is Chronologic Age': How New Maple Leafs VP Of Sport Performance Views 37-Year-Old Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky

O'Brien was a guest on TSN's 'First Up' On Wednesday, where he talked about Bobrovsky's fitness and why he took his new role as Maple Leafs VP of Sports Performance.