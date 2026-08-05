'His Biologic Age Is Younger Than Is Chronologic Age': How New Maple Leafs VP Of Sport Performance Views 37-Year-Old Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky

O'Brien was a guest on TSN's 'First Up' On Wednesday, where he talked about Bobrovsky's fitness and why he took his new role as Maple Leafs VP of Sports Performance.
When looking at the opportunity that was presented to him, what Andy O’Brien wanted was a leader who understood the nuances of modern player performance the same way as when he worked with Bill Zito once did in Florida. That is why the longtime trainer and sport-performance executive accepted the Toronto Maple Leafs’ newly created role as vice president of sport performance, a move that caught much of the hockey world by surprise.
Speaking Wednesday on TSN’s First Up with hosts Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo, O’Brien laid out the decision in his terms, citing that he is at a stage in his career where he evaluates every opportunity through the lens of fit. When John Chayka took over as general manager of the team and they began reshaping the organization, the direction became clear.
“The one thing I can say for sure, for somebody like myself, to have somebody at the top who is progressive and who has an understanding of the nuances of a role like mine in a department like mine, I think that that really stood for a lot,” O’Brien said. “When I was working with the Panthers, I felt that the Panthers had that in Bill Zito. He wasn’t interested in doing things simply because that’s what other teams were doing or because that’s the way it was done before. He was always really good at asking the question, what is the best way to do it?I felt like John is very bright. He’s very progressive. I thought it was just a great opportunity to be a part of that.”
That mindset mattered more to O’Brien than any single player relationship, though he already has several inside the Leafs’ locker room. He has worked with John Tavares for years. He shares history with Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Anthony Stolarz, Teddy Blueger and newly signed veteran goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.
O’Brien’s take on the 37-year-old goaltender is pure performance science delivered with personal affection. Chronological age, he argued, is only part of the story.
“Bob is the guy who’s in his late 30s. But his biologic age is younger than his chronologic age, if you ask me. Like, he’s got a relatively young body. He’s young because he takes such good care of himself. He doesn’t have the same wear and tear as a goalie that’s 37, 38 years old. So I’m a big fan of Bob as a person and as an athlete.”
That assessment captures O’Brien’s broader philosophy. He does not view high-performance staff as keepers of secret formulas. He sees them as the quiet infrastructure that keeps elite athletes functioning day after day in an environment he once compared to a submarine, cramped, overlapping, and intensely relational.
“I look at all of the trainers and the training staff as a big piece of the puzzle,” he said. “It’s a relationship. It’s a business of human beings. And although they’re expected to perform and there’s some exceptionally gifted athletes, it really just boils down to the day-to-day environment, the positivity of that environment. I don’t look at it as gurus with secrets. I just look at it as a day-to-day process of helping people be at their best day in and day out.”
When O’Brien entered the NHL in 2005, he says training staffs were tiny. Now they routinely number 20 to 25 people. His job, as he sees it, is to turn that group into a cohesive unit that creates its own internal momentum. The players notice. Continuity matters. O’Brien learned that lesson the hard way with Sidney Crosby. After more than a decade as Crosby’s off-season trainer, he joined the Penguins full-time in 2016 and immediately discovered how much better he could support the superstar once he witnessed the daily grind of an NHL season. That 12-month continuity, he said, changed how he prepared athletes forever.
The same principle applies in Toronto. Micro-workouts now dominate the calendar, morning lifts on game days, movement sessions on off days, pool work, cold tubs, red-light therapy, and carefully programmed unloading. The goal is rarely maximal strength. It is durability, speed maintenance, and individualized recovery. Some players need extra conditioning support because their ice time does not provide it. Others need almost none. The staff’s job is to know the difference.
O’Brien’s résumé supplies the credibility. He was part of the Penguins’ back-to-back Cup teams. He helped the Panthers win in 2024. Along the way he coached or trained Crosby, Sam Bennett, Bobrovsky, and a long list of others who trusted him with their careers. Yet he frames every success the same way: relationships first, process second, results third.
The Leafs are betting that philosophy travels. Chayka’s willingness to empower a performance department with real authority and modern tools was the decisive factor. O’Brien saw an organization prioritizing character, hard work, and progressive thinking, qualities he already knew from Florida and Pittsburgh. He also saw a chance to work again with Tavares, one of the league’s most professional veterans, and to help a newly signed Bobrovsky keep producing at a level that defies the calendar.
“I’m really looking forward to being a part of this group,” O’Brien said. “I think there’s a lot of good people Looking forward to all of that.”
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