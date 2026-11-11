'Expected Win Probability 100%': Social Media Reacts To Jets' Win In Hellebuyck's Return To Winnipeg

Terrence Lee-Imagn Images
Terrence Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2026 3:46 AMPublished Nov 11, 2026 3:46 AM
With months of frustration building in anticipation of Connor Hellebuyck's return, Winnipeg Jets fans delivered.
Hellebuyck made his highly anticipated trip back to Canada Life Centre on Tuesday for the first time since being traded to the New Jersey Devils. While he didn't start between the pipes in this contest, that didn't stop Jets fans from having their voices heard.
Before the puck even dropped, the 33-year-old was welcomed with a smattering of boos and creative signage from the Winnipeg crowd as he took some warmup laps and faced a handful of shots.
Similarly to Brady Tkachuk's return to Ottawa and Quinn Hughes' return to Vancouver, Hellebuyck - despite not being visible to fans throughout the game - received echoes of creative cheers
In poetic fashion, it would be Dawson Mercer, one of the main pieces in the Devils' package they sent to acquire Hellebuyck, opened the scoring and finished with two goals.
The 24-year-old was named the first star of the game for his efforts, and was praised by viewers on social media for his efforts.
In addition to Mercer, former Devils goaltender Nico Daws - who was also part of the Hellebuyck trade - got the nod for the Jets in this game and made 19 saves for his first victory with the franchise.
"Good for Nico Daws. That's a tough atmosphere to stay composed in and he delivered." @tj_maughan wrote.
When the buzzer sounded and the Jets had secured their victory, the team's X account poked fun at the Devils and GM Sunny Mehta for the statement they released earlier this week explaining why Hellebuyck would not start in Winnipeg.
"Expected Win Probability 100%" The Jets wrote in a post along with a final score graphic at the conclusion of the game.
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