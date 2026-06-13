Revisiting the Chris Kreider Trade to the Anaheim Ducks One Year Later

Kreider had two years remaining on his contract, which carried an AAV of $6.5 million. If one were to evaluate this trade from a certain point of view, it could be seen as the Ducks parting with a third-tier prospect and moving down 15 spots in the draft to sign Chris Kreider to a two-year contract, which would have been decent value given the NHL’s increasing salary cap landscape and the projected cap space the Ducks had to work with.