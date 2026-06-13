Revisiting the Chris Kreider Trade to the Anaheim Ducks One Year Later

Pat Verbeek gambled on the veteran winger to spark a playoff drought-breaking run. One year later, Kreider’s hot start and net-front presence have helped redefine Anaheim’s competitive timeline.
Perception around and within the Anaheim Ducks organization is far different from what it was a year ago today. The Ducks were a month removed from hiring Joel Quenneville as their next head coach, two months from taking a 21-point jump in the standings from the year prior, and had declared a mandate to qualify for the 2026 NHL Playoffs.
In his first roster move of the offseason, general manager Pat Verbeek made a trade with a familiar dance partner, the New York Rangers, and acquired forward Chris Kreider (35) along with a 2025 fourth-round pick (Elijah Neuenschwander) in exchange for prospect Carey Terrance (21) and a third-round pick (Artyom Gonchar).
Kreider had two years remaining on his contract, which carried an AAV of $6.5 million. If one were to evaluate this trade from a certain point of view, it could be seen as the Ducks parting with a third-tier prospect and moving down 15 spots in the draft to sign Chris Kreider to a two-year contract, which would have been decent value given the NHL’s increasing salary cap landscape and the projected cap space the Ducks had to work with.
Coming off an injury-riddled season in 2024-25, where he produced just 30 points (22-8=30) in 68 games, Kreider waived his 15-team NTC to facilitate the trade to the Ducks.
The Ducks selected Terrance in the second round (59th overall in 2023) three years ago, and though his defensive upside remains, his potential ceiling is likely that of a fourth-line forward. He was just under a point-per-game player in the two years following his draft year in the OHL, playing for the Erie Otters, but struggled to produce in his first professional season, scoring 17 points (8-9=17) in 68 games.
Gonchar and Neuenschander are still too raw and nearly removed from their draft to evaluate completely, but both are long shots to have long NHL careers at this point in time.
Kreider started his Ducks tenure white hot, scoring ten goals in his first 13 games of the season and 21 points (13-8=21) in his first 25. He made an immediate impact on Anaheim’s top line, where he’d remain for the majority of the season and playoffs, alongside Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry. During that stretch, he was especially beneficial below the dots in the offensive zone and at the net front, offering the Ducks a strength in an area they’ve lacked in recent memory.
As the months progressed through the season, his potency dissipated somewhat, and he finished the season with 50 points (22-28=50) in 75 games while playing a top-six role for the duration of the campaign.
The Ducks qualified for the playoffs for the first time in eight years and advanced to the second round for the first time in nine, with Kreider playing a part in that success. He finished the playoffs with seven points (2-5=7) in 12 games; five in the first round vs the Edmonton Oilers and two in the second vs the Vegas Golden Knights.
Kreider brought with him, from the blaring media light of the New York Rangers, a humor and lightheartedness that was blended with a veteran professionalism. He commanded respect, but was willing to be playful with teammates and the media.
He will enter his 35-year-old season in 2026-27, and with any player in their mid-thirties, his impact will be determined by his ability to fend off Father Time as best he can. The hope is that the younger roster pieces on Anaheim’s depth chart will be able to slot into roles higher in the lineup with more consistency, taking some of that burden off of Kreider’s plate.
The Ducks made the second round in the 2026 Playoffs and will be expecting to return to or eclipse that level in 2026-27. Throughout his 15-year NHL career, Kreider’s been more than willing to get to the hard areas of the ice and is 42 games from reaching the 1000-game milestone. He’s played 135 playoff games in 11 years on top of that total.
If Kreider can notch another 40-50 points in 2026-27, from a lower-profile spot in the lineup and turn in a more productive postseason, the trade to acquire him in 2025 will prove to be an undeniable win for Anaheim. A lot of evaluation regarding this trade will be determined in year two of Kreider’s presence in Anaheim, when expectations have risen, and the team is projected to threaten the $104 million salary cap ceiling for the first time in a long time.