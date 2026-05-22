Finally, Juraj Slafkovsky Has Scored His First Even-Strength Goal — 'It's Really Good For Our Confidence'
Montreal's Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki had combined for 12 goals and 33 points in the first two rounds. But only seven of those points were scored in even-strength situations. That changed in Game 1 against Carolina in the Eastern Conference final.
Moments after scoring what might have been the "goal of the playoffs," Juraj Slafkovsky raised his index finger in the air and let out a long, deep breath.
Finally.
After 14 games and two playoff rounds, the Montreal Canadiens right winger had his first even-strength goal of the post-season. And the exhale — and ear-to-ear grin on his face — was recognition that his lack of offensive production had been weighing on his mind.
“I think it’s really good for our confidence,” Slafkovsky told reporters after scoring twice and picking up an assist in a 6-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final.
“I would say we haven’t been the best in these playoffs, 5-on-5. But that’s why the hockey team has 20 guys.”
In the first two rounds of the playoffs, it was the depth guys that were carrying the offensive load for Montreal.
Alex Newhook had a team-leading seven goals. Kirby Dach had four goals, Alex Texier had three, while Zachary Bolduc, Philip Danault and and Jake Evans had combined for six goals.
As Slafkovsky said, you need depth to go deep in the playoffs. But it’s nearly impossible to win a championship — or even advance to the final — unless your best players are the best players on the ice. And up until Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final, the top-3 scorers in the regular season for Montreal had not been playing like the top-3 players on the team.
While Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki combined for 12 goals and 33 points in the first two rounds, all but seven of those points were scored on the power play. In the first 12 games, Caufield didn't even have an even-strength point. Slafkovsky, who had a hat trick in Game 1 in the first round, hadn't scored an even-strength goal in the first two rounds.
So combining for three goals and eight points — none of which came on the power play — in Game 1 against Carolina was an encouraging sign.
Not only did Montreal score six goals against a Hurricanes team that had allowed just five goals combined in each round of the playoffs. But the Canadiens relied on their top guns for most of the offense.
Slafkovsky had two goals and one assist. Cole Caufield, who had gone 12 games without an even-strength point in the playoffs, had a goal and an assist. And Nick Suzuki had three assists.
“We executed pretty well,” said Caufield. “I don’t think we were surprised by it. We were prepared. But it’s not going to get easier than that. We know we need to be better next game.”
Indeed, this was arguably the worst game that Carolina has played all season. Part of that has to be attributed to an 11-day break after sweeping the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round of the playoffs. But also give Montreal credit.
There's a reason why the Canadiens were able to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres. Every game, the team has relied on performances from different players. And while the depth players certainly showed up in Game 1, with Texier and Danault also scoring, the stars were the ones who really shined.
Slafkovsky, who set up Caufield to tie the game early in the first period, was easily the most dangerous player on the ice. On his first goal, he made a toe-drag deke around Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov and then beat goalie Frederik Andersen for his first even-strength goal of the playoffs. With the net empty, Slafkovsky scored again and is now ranked second on the team with six goals and 12 points.
"We played to our identity tonight," said coach Martin St-Louis. "We let the puck do the work and were very opportunistic on our chances. But we … didn't take the instincts away from our players."
Indeed, the Habs finally got back to doing what they did all season long. They relied on their speed, their skill and their goal-scoring ability for a big win in Game 1. And they finally got a big game out of their top line.
Now, if only they can do it again.