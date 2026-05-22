Canadiens’ Burrows Played Big Role In The Win

We knew for a long time that if he got through Buffalo, we were playing Carolina. Obviously, our analytics people, but also Alex Burrows, does a lot of that grunt work for us, and he worked hard while we were trying to close out the series against Buffalo. You have to be careful when giving players so much information in a short amount of time; pick a couple of things and try to address them. That’s what we did. I [...] We didn’t take so much time that we took the instinct out of our players. You know that it’s going to be a long series; you have to get better through it. You don’t have to be perfect; you have to find ways. But we did talk about a few things we needed to address before we jumped into this series.