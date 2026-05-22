'We're Going To Have To Bounce Back': Rod Brind'Amour Jordan Staal, Jaccob Slavin, Seth Jarvis On Slow Start, Game 1 Loss

On the poor start being more of an awareness issue: You nailed it. Anytime you give up five breakaways in a game, there's something going on. It's just about tightening up. You can't give a team like that, any team really, but a team with that much offensive talent that many chances and expect not to get burned. When you start out like that, it's gonna be tough to climb back.



On Montreal's quick response to his opening goal: Every team in the NHL is going to respond. That's just not good enough by us, by our line, to get one and then just give it up right away. It's a quick flip in momentum and something we want to really never do.



On the need to perhaps have scored one more in the second period: A goal anytime would have been a momentum shift. We built a game, Robbie had a great goal and kind of got us going. I mean, they have a great goalie, great team. It's always tough to find some, but I mean, any goal at any time would have been big.



On what Montreal did to make covering them so difficult: They have a lot of speed. They're a team that skates really well and looks for plays. Again, it boils down to our awareness. Just not being quite sharp enough and letting their talent kind of run wild a little bit.



On building a game: I thought we built some momentum and a little bit of a game, but again, when you give up that many breakaways, that many opportunities, that many goals, it's tough to come back.



On if he felt this game was a byproduct of too much rest: No. I don't think that had anything to do with it. I think it was just a lack of awareness and just us not being ready to go right from puck drop.