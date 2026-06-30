Five Future NHL RFAs Who Can Sign Contract Extensions On July 1

Macklin Celebrini, Kirill Marchenko and Matvei Michkov are just some young NHL players who are eligible to sign a contract extension as soon as July 1, before becoming RFAs next summer.
July 1 is not just the start of NHL free agency.
Signing an RFA the year before their contract expires could be a risky move, but it could also pay off nicely.
Signing a player before their breakout could allow a team to have a player under its control for a salary far below their market value. But if they don't pan out, a squad could be stuck paying a price tag for more than a player is worth.
Without further ado, here are five RFAs who can sign contract extensions on July 1.
Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks
If Macklin Celebrini signs an extension this off-season or next, it likely won't make much of a difference.
When Celebrini signs his extension, he'll become one of the highest-paid players in the NHL for good reason.
After finishing top-three in voting for the Ted Lindsay Award and fourth in Hart Trophy voting while ranking fourth in goals and points, Celebrini is becoming a true NHL superstar.
Locking Celebrini into an eight-year contract this off-season would be a great piece of business by GM Mike Grier and the San Jose Sharks.
Kirill Marchenko, RW, Columbus Blue Jackets
Kirill Marchenko could be on the trade market, according to the latest reports. If this is true, the trajectory of the Columbus Blue Jackets organization will be completely altered.
Marchenko is one of the more underappreciated wingers in the NHL. The 25-year-old has recorded at least 20 goals in all four of his NHL seasons. In his last two campaigns, he's recorded 74 and 67 points, leading all Blue Jackets forwards in scoring.
Marchenko is a true top-six winger with a 6-foot-3 frame and a very balanced offensive game. Marchenko can earn a massive extension whether he signs with the Blue Jackets or with the team he is traded to.
Matvei Michkov, RW, Philadelphia Flyers
Matvei Michkov will likely want to wait until the next off-season to sign his extension, but if he signed now, he could begin to earn the trust of coach Rick Tocchet and the Philadelphia Flyers brass.
In his rookie season under coach John Tortorella, Michkov scored 26 goals and 63 points in 80 games. But in his sophomore season, his average ice time decreased by nearly two minutes, and he finished with just 20 goals and 51 points in 81 games.
Michkov is very skilled, but the Flyers are demanding that he improve in other aspects of his game as well.
Will Smith, RW/C, San Jose Sharks
Will Smith has also found himself in the doghouse at times, like Michkov. It took time for Smith to gain the trust of coach Ryan Warsofsky in his rookie season, but when he was paired with Celebrini, the two were unstoppable at times offensively.
In his second NHL season, Smith posted 24 goals and 59 points in 69 games. He and Celebrini complement each other perfectly, and the Sharks will want to lock Smith up before he has a true breakout campaign in his third year.
Will Cuylle, LW, New York Rangers
The last spot to highlight came down to Will Cuylle or Tyson Foerster, but given Cuylle's power-forward abilities and potential importance to the New York Rangers' lineup going forward, he deserves a closer look.
With how the Rangers started a retool mid-season, it wasn't surprising to see Cuylle's point production dip.
Still, Cuylle finished the 2025-26 season with 20 goals and 38 points while playing in all 82 games. He also fired 157 shots on goal, blocked 68 shots and threw 302 hits.
Cuylle took on a new role on the penalty kill, recorded a career high in ice time on the power play and continued to round out his game.
When the Rangers turn things around, Cuylle will be an important part of the Rangers' top six.
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