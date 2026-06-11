Five NHL Players Who Could Fall From The Top 100 In 2026-27

A handful of players who were ranked among the top 100 NHL players are in danger of falling out of the ranking next year.
Being one of the NHL's current top 100 players is no easy task.
Just because they make the top 100 in one year doesn't mean they'll stay there in the next. In fact, one of the criteria in The Hockey News' top 100 NHLers list is that career achievements aren't considered, and what matters most is what a player has done this year.
Whether it's Father Time chipping away at elite players' effectiveness, a tough playoffs or competing against other talents on the rise, the five NHL players we're focusing on below could be in danger of sliding down and out of the best player ranks.
In alphabetical order, here are some players who could finish out of the top 100 next year:
Seth Jones, D, Florida Panthers
One reason the Panthers won their most recent Cup was the blockbuster trade they made with the Chicago Blackhawks for Jones.
But in The Hockey News' most recent top-100 list, which was published in the magazine before the playoffs, Jones finished 99th.
Injuries limited Jones to 52 games played, and he hasn't played more than 67 regular-season games in the past three years. His 32 points weren't bad, and he averaged more than 23 minutes, but it'll be tough to remain a top-100 player if he can't stay healthy for nearly the whole season.
At 31 years old, Jones has value to Florida as they regroup after an injury-plagued 2025-26 season, but he's likely not going to improve in the coming years.
Erik Karlsson, D, Pittsburgh Penguins
Karlsson ranked 98th, and he posted impressive numbers this season, including 51 assists and 66 points in 75 games.
But Karlsson is 36 years old, and in the Penguins' first-round loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, Karlsson produced only two assists and three points in six games – and he did so despite averaging 28:37 of ice time.
Don't judge Karlsson based solely on his $11.5-million cap hit. He's in the last year of his contract, and he can still be effective. But his days of being a Norris Trophy contender are likely over, and if he slips out of the top 100 next year, no one should feign surprise. He already fell from 94th place the year before.
Brock Nelson, C, Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche paid a huge price to acquire Nelson from the New York Islanders in 2024-25. But while the veteran center produced 33 goals and 65 points for the Avs this past season, Nelson absolutely vanished in the post-season, putting up only two goals and three points in 13 playoff games.
Nelson ranked 89th this year, but he's now 34, and he's got to contend with youngsters pushing into the top 100 next season, such as Ivan Demidov and Jackson Blake. Acquiring Nelson made sense for Colorado, but the fall-off in his playoff performance should be alarming to the Avalanche.
Ivan Provorov, D, Columbus Blue Jackets
Provorov ranked 95th among The Hockey News' top 100 NHLers, and though the Blue Jackets got what they usually get out of Provorov – 20-odd assists, 30-odd points and heavy minutes – it's tough to see him being a Grade-A defensive talent for much longer.
Provorov, 29, deserved credit for the Blue Jackets outscoring opponents at 5-on-5 when he was on the ice this season. That hasn't happened often in his career, which raises doubts about whether he can keep up his play next year.
Nick Schmaltz, C, Utah Mammoth
Schmaltz had a terrific season for the Mammoth, posting career highs in goals (33) and points (74). That's why he finished 93rd in this year's top-100 list.
But is this past season an anomaly? Is Schmaltz, at age 30, going to be a depreciating asset for Utah?
We probably wouldn't go that far, but Schmaltz will have to work hard to stay in the top 100 next season. He's going to get first-line minutes for the Mammoth, but if he doesn't get back into the 30-goal, 70-point area, Schmaltz could find himself outside of the top-100 picture looking in.
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