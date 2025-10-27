NHL Rumor Roundup: Flames' Struggles Spark Trade Rumors About Kadri And Andersson

This season isn't even a month old, but already trade rumors are dogging the struggling Calgary Flames.

It began just before the season opened with speculation about Nazem Kadri's future. By mid-month, there was talk that they were in the market for a reliable backup goaltender.

The conjecture has intensified as the losses mount and the Flames wallow at the bottom of the standings.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported last Thursday that the Flames were frustrated over their lack of production. He indicated that Flames GM Craig Conroy was exploring the trade market for help, but it's difficult to find suitable deals at this point in the season.

In his column for The Athletic, LeBrun added that the Flames could become sellers if their fortunes didn't improve soon.

LeBrun believes Rasmus Andersson is the Flames' best trade chip. The 29-year-old defenseman is eligible to become a UFA next July. He carries an affordable average annual value of $4.55 million and a six-team no-trade list.

TSN's Chris Johnston reported recently that Andersson was open to an eight-year contract extension. However, he believes Flames management wanted to see how this season pans out.

Kadri could also be in demand. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the 35-year-old center is drawing a lot of attention, but he's not going anywhere until he's at least reached his 1,000th regular-season game. He played his 995th game on Sunday against the Rangers.

Friedman also noted that Kadri's no-movement clause has reverted to a 13-team no-trade list. He thinks that interested teams will want to know if they're on that list and what it might take to convince him to change his mind.

Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco observed that Andersson had been linked to the Vegas Golden Knights during the off-season. He thinks the Montreal Canadiens could be a landing spot for Kadri, while two NHL executives he spoke with consider the Vancouver Canucks a more likely destination.

Andersson would be the easiest to move if the Flames become sellers. He's younger than Kadri and carries a more affordable contract, plus he's a physical, right-shot defenseman who can log big minutes.

Kadri's agitating two-way style and Stanley Cup experience make him an enticing trade target, but he also carries an average annual value of $7 million through 2028-29. Even with a rising salary cap, that contract could become a burden should his play tail off in the final years of that deal.

