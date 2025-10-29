Kraken Reassign Forward John Hayden To The Firebirds

The Seattle Kraken have reassigned center/winger John Hayden to the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The 30-year-old played in three games during his call-up, failing to record a point. While up with the NHL club, Hayden averaged 10:05 of ice time and won 40 percent of his draws playing as the fourth line center.

Ben Meyers, who was recalled after Hayden was, has played in four games, recording two assists. He has outplayed Hayden during their stints in the NHL this season, which is why he remains with the NHL club, while Hayden is returning to the Firebirds.

Berkly Catton has fit in very well at the NHL level, and his recent strong play is likely why they feel comfortable sending Hayden to the AHL.

Kaapo Kakko, Freddy Gaudreau and Jared McCann remain on the injured reserve, which gives Catton more runway. The 19-year-old has played five games and has four games left in his "try-out" before the Kraken decides whether he remains with the Kraken in the NHL or returns to the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL.

The Kraken return to action on Saturday as they continue their homestand against the New York Rangers.

