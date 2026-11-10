Flyers' Michkov And Seeler Have Heated Exchange, Levi Shines For Oilers: The Hockey News Morning Skate

Marc DesRosiers-Imagn
Nov 10, 2026 2:37 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down Devon Levi's stellar performance for the Edmonton Oilers, Matvei Michkov and Nick Seeler's heated exchange in the Philadelphia Flyers' win over the Vancouver Canucks, and more.
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