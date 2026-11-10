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Flyers' Michkov And Seeler Have Heated Exchange, Levi Shines For Oilers: The Hockey News Morning Skate

Flyers' Michkov And Seeler Have Heated Exchange, Levi Shines For Oilers: The Hockey News Morning Skate

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Eric Cruikshank
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Nov 10, 2026 2:37 PM

In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down Devon Levi's stellar performance for the Edmonton Oilers, Matvei Michkov and Nick Seeler's heated exchange in the Philadelphia Flyers' win over the Vancouver Canucks, and more.

Welcome to The Hockey News Morning Skate, where we give a quick recap of all the action from the NHL every weekday morning so you stay up to date.

Monday featured a small three-game slate with just six teams in action.

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Let's run through the biggest storylines that emerged from last night, and make sure to check out the video version of this story above.

Levi Stands Tall In Win For Oilers 

Connor McDavid extended his season-opening point streak to 19 games, Leon Draisaitl scored twice, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the New York Rangers 3-1. We're nearly through a quarter of the season and McDavid is on pace for 212 points, while Draisaitl is on pace for 79 goals.

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Although, it was Devon Levi who really stood out in this contest, making 28 saves to improve his record to 8-1-0. As a team, the Oilers now have the fifth-highest 5-on-5 team save percentage according to Natural Stat Trick at .916. They were dead last in the NHL in that category last season at .889.

Islanders' Slide Continues 

Ivar Stenberg scored the shootout winner in the eighth round for the San Jose Sharks, who defeated the New York Islanders 3-2. He's also got 3 goals in his past 4 games and is tied with Trevor Connelly, James Hagens and Gavin McKenna with a rookie-leading 12 points this season. 

With the loss, the Islanders have lost four straight and have lost six of their last eight. They've also allowed 32 goals during that span, but goaltending doesn't seem to be the biggest concern. The Islanders are allowing the eighth-most high-danger chances against per-60 and expected goals against per-60 while Ilya Sorokin remains seventh among all goaltenders in goals saved above expected.

A physical showdown spiraled into a grueling tiebreaker after Tyler Toffoli’s equalizer and a flurry of fights forced a dramatic eight-round finish in San Jose.
thehockeynews.comIslanders Drop Fourth Straight Game, Fall To Sharks In Eight-Round ShootoutA physical showdown spiraled into a grueling tiebreaker after Tyler Toffoli’s equalizer and a flurry of fights forced a dramatic eight-round finish in San Jose.

Michkov And Seeler Overshadow Flyers Win

The Philadelphia Flyers snapped their three-game losing streak and took down the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Monday. This positive moment for Philly was overshadowed by Matvei Michkov and Nick Seeler, who were seen arguing in front of the bench with Porter Martone having to step between the two players as things got heated.

The Flyers are now 5-10-5, have the third-worst goal differential in the league (-21) and are also 30th in points percentage (.375). Winning cures all, but Michkov's apparent frustration may be a sign that things are falling apart. 

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