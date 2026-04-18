Flyers-Penguins: Rick Tocchet Is Ready For The Hate To Begin

"I won three Stanley Cups there" – one as a player, two as a coach. "I have friends in that city," he said. "I adore that franchise. They're terrific… But I'm on the other side now. Handshakes and all that, that's for later. This is the real keeps, and I have to keep my head on straight and know that I'm an Orange and Black guy right now. We're going to go head-to-head with this team, and it's going to hopefully be a hell of a series."