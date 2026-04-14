Daniel Briere's Stupendous Summer Is Why Flyers Ended Playoff Drought

thehockeynews.com WATCH: Siobhan Nolan's Exclusive Interview With Former Flyer Chris Pronger Ahead of the release of his new book, Earned: The True Cost of Greatness from One of Hockey's Fiercest, (out April 14), former Philadelphia Flyer Chris Pronger reflects on his career, the moments that shaped him, and the lessons he’s carried beyond the ice in a candid, wide-ranging conversation with The Hockey News' Siobhan Nolan.