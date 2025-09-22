Four Major Lineup Questions To Be Answered at Training Camp

There are several questions that need to be answered as NHL training camps get underway ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Whether it's youngsters on the outside trying to crack roster spots, players looking to establish themselves on a new team, or players being shifted up and down the lineup, the pre-season creates a ton of interesting storylines to follow across the league.

Let's take a look at four of the biggest questions that could be answered at training camp over the next few weeks.

Who will emerge as the Montreal Canadiens' second-line center?

The Montreal Canadiens put together an impressive off-season that has the potential to be looked back on as the pivotal moment that pointed them in the direction of contention for years to come.

However, the biggest question heading into the 2025-26 season is one that has been asked about the Canadiens in years past: Who will play center behind Nick Suzuki? GM Kent Hughes has given opportunities to young players like Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook while also giving Jake Evans a shot. However, all three have been underwhelming when playing in that elevated role.

The only other viable and intriguing option is Zachary Bolduc, whom the Canadiens acquired from the St. Louis Blues this summer in exchange for defensemen Logan Mailloux.

Bolduc has primarily played on the wing throughout his professional career, but he played center in his junior hockey days. He put up back-to-back 50-goal seasons in the QMJHL as a member of the Quebec Remparts, leading his team to a Memorial Cup championship in 2022-23.

While it’s unclear if that question will be answered this season, the Canadiens must find the right fit for their second line to unlock the full potential of Ivan Demidov, help Patrik Laine return to form, and become a legitimate threat in the Atlantic Division.

Montreal Canadiens' Choice For Their Second-Line Center Raises Doubts

The Montreal Canadiens had a game-changing off-season.

What can Jonathan Toews bring to the Winnipeg Jets?

It’s difficult to pin down what a reasonable expectation is for Jonathan Toews as he makes his return to the NHL this season with the Winnipeg Jets. The 37-year-old hasn’t played an NHL game since the final contest of the 2022-23 regular season with the Chicago Blackhawks. He finished that campaign season with 15 goals and 31 points in 53 games.

With the extended absence of Adam Lowry due to hip surgery in May, Toews’ signing has quickly gone from being a feel-good story for a hometown player to someone they may need to rely on pretty heavily entering the regular season.

The Jets’ second-line center spot is going to be a clear battle between Toews and 32-year-old journeyman Valdislav Namestnikov, who has proven to be an impactful middle-six forward over the past few seasons. Even at his age, Toews still has the higher offensive upside, but it might not be in the team’s best interest to hand him that role right away.

Considering the Jets have that security blanket in Namestnikov, it might be better for coach Scott Arniel to play Toews lower in the lineup to start, allowing him to re-adjust to the NHL level and ramp up as the season progresses.

Can Victor Olofsson be a top-six forward for the Colorado Avalanche?

Victor Olofsson spent last season with the Vegas Golden Knights. He recorded 15 goals and 29 points in 56 games, proving that he has the potential to be a productive top-six winger on a competitive roster.

That output was good enough to earn him a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche this summer, carrying a modest $1.575-million cap hit. The 30-year-old didn’t look out of place on the Golden Knights’ top unit when his role was elevated due to injuries, and there’s a chance he could compete for a similar opportunity in Colorado at training camp this season.

With a crowded crop of high-end forwards on the roster, Olofsson’s chances will likely rely on a drop off from either Artturi Lehkonen or Gabriel Landeskog, who, when healthy, have both been staples on the team’s top six over the years.

Nonetheless, the Avalanche should be excited to have a cost-effective scoring threat with some really high upside heading into the regular season, regardless of where he slots in.

How will the Carolina Hurricanes deploy their defensemen?

The Carolina Hurricanes’ blueline saw some serious turnover this summer. With the departures of Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov, the acquisition of K’Andre Miller, and the arrival of Alexander Nikishin, coach Rod Brind’Amour will have his work cut out for him in organizing the team’s pairings effectively.

While the strength of the team’s depth on the back end is undeniable with Jaccob Slavin, Mike Reilly, and Shayne Gostisbehere inked in, the Hurricanes have five left-shot defensemen under contract and potentially a sixth on the way with Oliver Kylington in the midst of a PTO.

It could make things a little more uncomfortable for at least one or two of the D-men who end up playing on their weak side, but considering the talent they have in their lineup, it shouldn’t be a long-term issue.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.