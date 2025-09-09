Quebec Remparts 2025-26 Season Preview

Just one season removed from getting the first overall pick, and the Quebec Remparts seem poised to establish themselves as a competitive squad.

Goalies

The Quebec Remparts' goaltending group are very much a work-in-progress.



Louis-Antoine Denault is set to return as the team's starter after going undrafted in the 2025 NHL draft. Denault, 18, had a .902 save percentage through 41 games last season.

Behind him, there's some questions. Patrick Deniger, a 2027 eligible, will return after a five game stint with an .887 save percentage. However, the former Remparts' second rounder will miss a few months with injury.

In his place is fellow returner Benjamin Lelievre, who started 2024-25 strong but ended with a poor .878 save percentage across 22 games.

Ultimately the goaltending group, as of this season, won't hold them back, but won't do them many favours either.

Rating: B

Defense

The Remparts blueline looks quite promising this year.

2026 NHL draft prospect Charlie Morrison will look to establish himself as a legit draft candidate after a 15 point rookie campaign.

Etienne Desjardins (10 in 61) and Alexandre Taillefer (7 in 40) will look to expand on their seasons from last year.

Overager Cal Uens was brought on from the OHL and should have an immediate impact. He had 23 (6+17) points last year with Kingston before adding eight points (4+4) through 11 games in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, 2025 fourth overall pick Thomas Charbonneau is set to take the ice for his rookie season as well.

All-in-all, the Remparts blue line shows lots of promise and is, in my opinion, underrated.

Rating: A

Forwards

Up front, the team looks like it'll be young and fun.

The Remparts will retain two overage forwards in St. Louis Blues prospect Antoine Dorion (15 in 56) and ex-Victoriaville Tigres forward Eliott Simard (44 in 63).

From there, Philadelphia Flyers sixth rounder Nathan Quinn should be set to surpass the point-per-game mark after a 46-point sophomore season. Xavier Lebel was able to pot 18 points (7+11) through just 35 games due to injury. Hopefully a full-season will help him land a career-high mark.

Import Andreas Straka quickly became comfortable defensively last season. The 18-year-old Slovak forward's goal should be to get the offense going at this level after a solid but otherwise average 34-point rookie season.

The team has many 2026 NHL draft prospects to watch in their forward group as well.

Firstly, former first overall pick Maddox Dagenais, who had an inconsistent and injury riddled rookie season, but scored 26 points over 43 games. I'd imagine he takes a big step this season.

Centerman Jayden Rousseau should also catch the eyes of scouts after netting 15 points (4+11) through just 26 games last season with the Remparts as a rookie.

Other 2026 eligibles to watch are Ryan Howard (11 in 62) and imports Nikita Ovcharov, who had 10 points over 25 games in Russian juniors, and Vladimir Karabayev, who had 32 points (21+11) over 51 games in the second-tier Belarussian pro league.

Not to mention, the team's 2025 second rounder Alex Desruisseaux also made the opening roster.

All-in-all, the team boasts loads of potential and promise in their front twelve.

Rating: A

Verdict

The Remparts should take a big step forward, improving their league position and perhaps ending up as a top eight team in the league. However, I'd hesitate to call them contenders just yet.

