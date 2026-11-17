Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 5:17 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 5:17 PM
Updated Nov 17, 2026 6:49 PM
The Toronto Maple Leafs are quickly letting the 2026-27 NHL season slip away, but there are a few things that can be done that might help change their fortunes.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the most disappointing teams in the 2026-27 regular season.
Their 8-12-2 record tells you that, and so does their current six-game losing streak.
There's a level of urgency in Toronto to try and salvage this season as the ultra-competitive Atlantic continues to build separation from the Maple Leafs, who are last in the division and nine points back of a playoff spot.
What moves should the Maple Leafs be making to try and get back on track? We've got four suggestions:
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1. Put Gavin McKenna On The Top Power-Play Unit
Head coach Jim Hiller has been more than willing to put his forward lines in a blender all season long, but he's been far more stubborn regarding his power-play combinations. That changed when veteran center John Tavares was on the sidelines with injury, as Hiller gave youngster McKenna first power-play unit time.
During the nine games Tavares missed due to a lower-body injury, the Maple Leafs' power play operated at 28 percent, going 7-for-25. Once Tavares returned to action, McKenna was demoted. In the five games since Tavares has returned, Toronto's man-advantage dried up almost completely, scoring just once in their last 10 opportunities.
That's unacceptable, and it demands change.
Overall, the Maple Leafs have had the worst shooting percentage in the NHL during this six-game losing streak, so there's likely to be some course correction that results in at least a couple of more power-play goals. But it's high time the blender was used for the power play, and McKenna deserves to get another chance with the top man-advantage unit.
2. Treat Anthony Stolarz As The Starting Goalie
We know that Sergei Bobrovsky has been underperforming, and just because he makes the most of all the Maple Leaf goaltenders and carries the most pedigree doesn't mean Hiller is in a position to keep giving Bobrovsky starter's minutes.
To the contrary – Toronto's desperation means they need to go with their best netminder this year, and that’s Anthony Stolarz, who has a .906 save percentage and a 2.69 goals-against average.
thehockeynews.comHow The Toronto Maple Leafs Can Build Up Sergei BobrovskyThe Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to pull out of a losing skid and head coach Jim Hiller has turned to Anthony Stolarz on Saturday. Sergei Bobrovsky's woes are obvious, but there's a strategy behind Hiller's decision, and it may be the right one.
In fact, not only should Stolarz should get the bulk of the action, the Maple Leafs should consider calling goaltender Artur Akhtyamov from the AHL to see how he handles the NHL spotlight.
Bobrovsky doesn't deserve to be completely benched, and he could get his confidence back by playing lesser teams like the Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets this week. But Hiller can't play favorites when it comes to his goalies, and that means Stolarz is the de facto starter until further notice.
3. Find A Way To Reignite William Nylander
It's true that Nylander has been one of Toronto's most productive players this season, posting 11 goals and 22 points in 22 games. But in the Maple Leafs' current losing skid, Nylander's production has fallen off a cliff, recording just one point in those six losses.
Even worse, Nylander's defense has been horrendous, including his miscommunication with defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson that led to him backing away from Matt Boldy on the game-winning goal in a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.
You're never going to get great lockdown defensive play from Nylander, but if he can get back to being at least a point-per-game player, the Maple Leafs' offense could give them a fighting chance to win games.
So if Hiller puts Nylander in a better spot in the lineup – on the top line with Auston Matthews – we could see Nylander's offensive game get the jumpstart it needs.
Or if Hiller doesn't want to move Nylander off the second line, give him a playmaker like McKenna to try achieving the goal of boosting Toronto’s offense. There's more than one possibility here, but the status quo can't be one.
4. Trade For A Defenseman
Granted, this option is much easier said than done. Nobody should expect GM John Chayka to magically acquire a star blueliner to save the Maple Leafs' season. Even acquiring a defenseman who could play on Toronto’s second 'D' pairing is tough to imagine considering their cap constraints and tradable assets.
But what's true here is that the Buds' current defense corps does not deserve to be kept intact. It has become a glaring weakness through a quarter of the season and has been one of the primary reasons they are in this position.
While it will be difficult, any improvement on the Maple Leafs' back end should be an improvement Chayka and Co. make as soon as possible.
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