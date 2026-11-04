'I Couldn't Do My Job': Maple Leafs' Sergei Bobrovsky Confused About Goalie Interference Rule, Comments On Jim Hiller Not Challenging Call

Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2026 6:53 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky admits that he doesn't completely understand why the Utah Mammoth's second goal on Tuesday wasn't disallowed for possible goaltender interference. He also shares his opinion on head coach Jim Hiller and his staff not challenging the play.
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