Logo
Toronto Maple LeafsToronto Maple Leafs
'I Couldn't Do My Job': Maple Leafs' Sergei Bobrovsky Confused About Goalie Interference Rule, Comments On Jim Hiller Not Challenging Call

'I Couldn't Do My Job': Maple Leafs' Sergei Bobrovsky Confused About Goalie Interference Rule, Comments On Jim Hiller Not Challenging Call

AndreLeal@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge
Andre Leal
Partner
Nov 4, 2026 6:53 PM

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky admits that he doesn't completely understand why the Utah Mammoth's second goal on Tuesday wasn't disallowed for possible goaltender interference. He also shares his opinion on head coach Jim Hiller and his staff not challenging the play.

There were multiple storylines coming out of the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday, including Jack Roslovic's performance, a very slow start by the home team, and even Darren Raddysh's penalty that led to the Mammoth's winning goal.

In the weeds of all that was Utah's second goal of the game, which stirred some controversy surrounding a possible goaltender interference call. Barrett Hayton made contact with Sergei Bobrovsky, but the officials didn't feel like it was enough to overturn the call after huddling together for a brief moment.

More Videos

"In my understanding, because the goalie is not in the crease, that's the reason," Bobrovsky said of the call at Wednesday's practice.

The veteran explained how tricky it is to understand the goaltender interference rule completely. In this moment, he felt that he was held back from making a save on Andrew Peeke's goal for the Mammoth.

Related stories

Toronto Maple Leafs right winger Jack Roslovic was absent from Wednesday's practice for what the team is calling a maintenance day.
thehockeynews.comMaple Leafs' Jack Roslovic Misses Practice With Maintenance DayToronto Maple Leafs right winger Jack Roslovic was absent from Wednesday's practice for what the team is calling a maintenance day.

"There is lots of gray area," he said. "In that particular moment, I couldn't do my job. I couldn't stop the puck. So yeah, there is lots of questions, there is. I do feel it's not as clear. Sometimes you feel that you've been interfered, but still a goal. Sometimes it's opposite."

Despite Bobrovsky disagreeing with the referee's decision not to call goaltender interference in that moment, head coach Jim Hiller and the rest of the Maple Leafs' coaching staff elected not to challenge the call.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller explains why he didn't challenge for goaltender interference on the Utah Mammoth's second goal in a "disappointing" loss for the club.
thehockeynews.com'Tricky To Interpret': Maple Leafs' Jim Hiller Not Challenging For Goaltender Interference Highlights 'Disappointing' PerformanceToronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller explains why he didn't challenge for goaltender interference on the Utah Mammoth's second goal in a "disappointing" loss for the club.

However, Bobrovsky trusts the staff who handle situations like this more frequently and have the resources to completely analyze the situation.

"I think we have good coaches," he said. "We get the good video coaches, and they know better. I trust them completely on that because they can see from different angles. They know the rules deeper. Once the moment has happened, they can analyze, they can see because, also, you don't want to take the penalty. You don't want to risk and take the penalty and put the team in a tough spot. So I trust them on that."

See more of The Hockey News on Google — Save us as Preferred Source

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Toronto Maple LeafsSergei BobrovskyUtah Mammoth
Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy