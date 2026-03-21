BC Eliminated By UConn; Hagens Watch Begins For Bruins

The Boston College Eagles saw their season come crashing to a finish on Friday night inside TD Garden, as the University of Connecticut Huskies won 4-3 in overtime in the Hockey East Semifinals.
Boston Bruins' 2024 first-round pick Dean Letourneau scored twice, both goals giving BC a lead they could not hold onto in a spirited affair.
The NCAA Hockey Selection Show is Sunday afternoon at three o'clock. Assuming all projections hold, BC will not make the tournament, and their season is over.
Their roster includes six Bruins prospects, chief amongst them is 2025 seventh-overall pick James Hagens.
Hagens finishes his season with 23 goals and 45 points in 33 games, and he was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.
It's widely expected that Hagens will sign with the Bruins and immediately join the NHL squad amidst their playoff push. An announcement may not come until after the selection show, but it's possible it could be a done deal as soon as tomorrow.
Hagens will provide the Bruins with an elite injection of speed and skill, with the ability to feed David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie on a platter for years to come.
Despite Lukas Reichel's strong debut, if Hagens arrives, it's easy to see him slot in on that new-look third line with Elias Lindholm and Geekie.
Joining him in the organization will likely be Andre Gasseau, a 2021 seventh-round pick who will likely sign an ATO and join the Providence Bruins amidst their own playoff push.
Gasseau finished the year with six goals and 22 points.
It's unclear what will happen with Letourneau and 2021 fifth-round pick Oskar Jellvik, who only played in eight games for BC this season.
Letourneau could very easily return and be BC's superstar next year, or he could come out and become a huge piece for Providence and push for an NHL spot next year.
2025 second-round pick William Moore finishes his freshman season with four goals and 1 points in 32 games, and he will likely remain in school.
2023 seventh-round pick Kristian Kostadinski finished his freshman year with BC and first season in North America with three assists in 33 games as a defenseman.
He's expected to return to BC as well.