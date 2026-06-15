Frederik Andersen, Motivated By Loss Of Claude Lemieux, Cements Legacy As A Stanley Cup Champion
Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen has gone through a lot during his 13-year NHL career and this playoff run. With Claude Lemieux on his mind, he finally hoisted the Stanley Cup.
LAS VEGAS — Jordan Staal didn't hesitate. With the Carolina Hurricanes' 3-0 Game 6 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights still echoing through T-Mobile Arena and the Stanley Cup firmly in his grasp, the captain skated straight to Frederik Andersen and handed him the trophy first.
The 36-year-old goaltender looked stunned.
"I was shocked. I was deer in the headlights," Andersen said. "Yeah, I was not really ready for that, but it was a very cool moment. I think I obviously waited for that a long time and been dreaming of it for a long time. So yeah, that felt good."
What followed was a scene that captured everything the 2026 post-season had been for Andersen and the Hurricanes: respect earned through shared sacrifice, quiet leadership and the weight of everything he had been dealing with left on the ice.
Andersen cradled the Cup for the first time in his 13-year NHL career and cemented his legacy.
"It still has to sink in. I still got to figure out if I'm dreaming or not," he said. "But, yeah, take it all in. And I think this is going to fly by quick. But we will always have these memories together. And, yeah, just soak it all in."
Andersen was pulled after allowing four goals in Game 3 of the Cup final. Brandon Bussi took over, but there was a mystery as to what the goaltender was dealing with.
The Canes were being cryptic. The goaltender was not on the ice for a practice and wasn't even backing up Bussi for the remaining games of the series. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour indicated that goalie coach Paul Schonfelder said Andersen needed a break. But given it was playoff time, there were no specifics.
Turns out Andersen was dealing with a tweak of the knee he sustained in Game 2 of the series. He played through it in Game 3, although he didn't blame the ailment for his performance that saw him get pulled.
"We tried to go through it, but, yeah, that wasn't a reason for that game," he said. "But it was just dealing with some stuff throughout the year, or the playoffs specifically, but that is what it is. I'm just happy the way we all were resilient and battle for each other throughout. Left it all out there."
Bussi went 3-1 in four appearances and posted a save percentage of .931. His only loss was because he helped the Canes come back, making him in line for the decision of the OT loss in Game 3.
While Bussi is the goaltender of the future in Carolina, Andersen stayed in the moment. He thought of Claude Lemieux, the four-time Stanley Cup champion, longtime agent, mentor, and close friend who died on May 28, just days before the Hurricanes advanced to the final.
Andersen had been playing with a heavy heart ever since.
"I feel like I'm just kind of going back here last week, I'll never really probably move past that," Andersen said. "But we will do what we can. Yeah, keeping it in our thoughts, it's something we have to battle through."
Before the final series, Andersen said he was carrying extra motivation for Lemieux.
"I'll be proud to see my name next to his or close by (on the Cup)," Andersen said. "I don't know how close they'll be, but they'll definitely be there for a bit, I think. I'll be very proud to see his name there and be able to look down to me."
The emotion was raw but never self-pitying. Andersen has built a career on showing up, even when his body or life tried to pull him away.
Drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2010 and later by the Anaheim Ducks in 2012, he became the first Danish goalie in NHL history.
He won a Jennings Trophy with John Gibson in Anaheim, set franchise win records in Toronto, and earned another Jennings with Antti Raanta in Carolina.
There were Vezina conversations, All-Star Game nods and the quiet accumulation of 324 regular-season victories.
There were also the injuries, the lower-body issues, the blood clots in 2023 and the knee surgery in late 2024, that tested his durability and forced him to redefine what resilience looked like.
Through it all, the one thing missing was this. Until now.
On the ice in Las Vegas, with the Cup in his hands and his teammates surrounding him, Andersen finally got to experience what Lemieux had described so vividly over the years.
"It still has to sink in. I still got to figure out if I'm dreaming or not."
The Hurricanes' run had been defined by the same qualities Staal embodies and Andersen articulated: coming out hard, playing a heavy, connected game that wears opponents down, and expecting the same effort from everyone in the room.
Andersen saw Carolina play that style of game, even if he had to watch from off the ice.
"I hated it. I was nervously shaking the whole time in the back and trying to watch," Andersen said of being sidelined. "Not something I liked. I think anyone who's playing would say that.
"But just obviously seeing the way we come out. Tonight was a great example. Coming out, really take it to them and get on our game early. That's always been kind of our key to success. And when we are playing that hard hockey, it's really tough to keep up. And credit to the team. And that's really the way. I think 'Jordo' (Jordan Staal) is the perfect leader for that."
Staal's decision to hand the Cup to Andersen first was more than a captain's whim. It was an acknowledgment of everything the veteran goalie had carried — the physical toll, the personal grief, the long wait and the quiet professionalism that helped hold the room together when it mattered most.
As the celebration spilled across the ice and into the dressing room, Andersen kept coming back to the same simple truth. It felt right. After more than a decade of near-misses, injuries and now an irreplaceable loss, the Stanley Cup was finally in his hands — and his name will soon be etched beside the man who helped guide him here.
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