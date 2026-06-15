The Carolina Hurricanes Are The 2026 Stanley Cup Champions

"They've really grinded it out and did it the right way and taken a lot of flak, you know?," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour "Unduly for getting this far and not making it past it. I don't think that was right because they played as hard as they could. It wasn't ever like, 'Oh, they didn't do enough.' No. They gave it everything they had and that's all you can ask. We got better this year. We added some pieces that have made us better to get us to this point, but like I said, as a coach, you watch these guys every day. There's nobody luckier than me with these guys and the way that they approach their business on a daily basis, not just now. For eight years... actually, it's been longer because I was an assistant coach here for a long time with these guys and I've seen them grow into great players, but unbelievable people. Real happy for them."