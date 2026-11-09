Gavin McKenna's Growing Pains Were On Full Display As Maple Leafs Drop A Pair Of Games Over The Weekend

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'It Fired Me Up': What Maple Leafs Coach Jim Hiller Said To Gavin McKenna During Second Intermission

It was a rough first half of the game for Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Gavin McKenna, with two of his turnovers leading directly to goals. However, head coach Jim Hiller had a message for him in the second intermission, and the rookie said it fired him up.