'It Fired Me Up': What Maple Leafs Coach Jim Hiller Said To Gavin McKenna During Second Intermission

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2026 12:00 PM
It was a rough first half of the game for Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Gavin McKenna, with two of his turnovers leading directly to goals. However, head coach Jim Hiller had a message for him in the second intermission, and the rookie said it fired him up.
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