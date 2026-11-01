Why Gavin McKenna Is Not Playing In Situations In Which Maple Leafs Are Leading

"You've got to learn how to play in different situations," McKenna said. "So for me, I think, yeah, being moved around with guys, you've got to learn how to play with different guys. So when you're on one line, you could have a different role, and when you're on the next, it might be a whole different change. So for me, it's been just trying to stay simple, no matter whose line I'm on, it's just sticking with it and trying not to turn over the puck too much."