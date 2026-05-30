Have The Toronto Maple Leafs Seen The Last Of Morgan Rielly?

thehockeynews.com Sharks Linked to Leafs' Rielly, What Would He Bring to San Jose? The San Jose Sharks have been linked to Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly by insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period. Sharks general manager Mike Grier has been clear about his desire to improve on the blue line this offseason, but what would the long-time Maple Leaf bring to the Sharks?