Have The Toronto Maple Leafs Seen The Last Of Morgan Rielly?

As Toronto Maple Leafs' management eyes a roster shakeup, veteran D-man Morgan Rielly is emerging as a key trade chip. The Maple Leafs are seeking vital salary cap flexibility, but Rielly's no-move clause gives him the power to control his future. Have we seen the last of Rielly as a Leaf?
The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the early stages of an organizational transition, and as new GM John Chayka and senior executive adviser Mats Sundin settle into their jobs, one of their biggest trade chips – if not the biggest trade chip – is defenseman Morgan Rielly.
The 32-year-old Rielly had a sub-par season in 2025-26, posting 36 points in 78 games – down 22 points from the 2023-24 campaign – and, like the rest of his Maple Leafs teammates, Rielly has seen his name appear in trade rumors early this off-season.
But while Rielly has been specifically talked about in Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos’ latest trade board, we must remember Rielly has negotiated the right to control his own destiny via a full no-move clause. If Rielly wants to stay in Toronto, he’s earned the right to do so.
However, when former Leafs GM Brad Treliving recently told TSN Radio of Rielly, "sometimes, a change is good for everybody, right?" you had to believe a Rielly trade is something Toronto management is seriously contemplating.
“I don’t know what the future holds for him,” Treliving added of Rielly, “but I still think there is a good NHL defenseman there.”
That should reassure Maple Leafs fans that Chayka isn’t going to give away Rielly. On a better team, in a more defined and limited role, Rielly could still be an above-average NHL blueliner. But while the Leafs are going to entertain offers for Rielly, the best offer that Chayka can hope for is probably just the $7.5 million they’ll save in Rielly’s salary over the next four years.
Getting that flexibility is what Chayka will value over and above the prospect or draft pick he gets for Rielly. For instance, if the San Jose Sharks were interested in Rielly’s services, the Sharks could take on Rielly’s full contract without having to send a bad contract back Toronto’s way. So the cap space is the key here for the Leafs.
It's also worth noting that San Jose has only one really proven veteran defenseman under contract right now. Therefore, Rielly can provide a boost of leadership from the back end if the Sharks pursue him.
Rielly controls his destiny, but the chance to play with a superstar like Sharks youngster Macklin Celebrini, and the relative weakness of the Pacific Division may make San Jose appealing to Rielly.
He could also get away from Toronto’s sometimes-harsh spotlight, even if Rielly has always been a stand-up guy when it comes to media and the Leafs Land limelight.
But the Leafs can afford to move Rielly. Even if Rielly gets moved this summer, the Leafs will have a veteran-laden defense corps.
It's not that Rielly is redundant, but giving young defensemen playing opportunities is something Chayka absolutely should be doing, and that would be much easier to accomplish if Rielly is traded.
Rielly’s had a long run in Toronto, and he’s crafted a Maple Leafs legacy he can look back on with pride after his playing career ends. But these late days of May and early June really feel like the beginning of the end for Rielly as a Leaf.
Treliving is right – sometimes a change is good for everybody, and that’s accurate for Rielly and for Toronto. He lasted longer as a Leaf than anyone of his generation, and Rielly will eventually be even more embraced for putting in the hard work and sacrifice that comes with playing in one of hockey’s toughest markets.
But the time has come for a change in Toronto’s defense. And Rielly hopefully can find a new home that gives him a breather from the spotlight and his best chance to win a Stanley Cup.
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