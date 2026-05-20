Former Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving Breaks Silence On Firing, Craig Berube, And The 'Death Of A Thousand Cuts' In Toronto

"I think there's lots of game left in Morgan," Treliving said. "As you get older you got to do different things in terms of your conditioning levels and how you take care of yourself. But even you know, you see it here, you get him around a different environment... he's been real solid. We've had a chance to spend some time over here, him and I," Treliving shared. "I know how much he cares about the Leafs, the market, but I do think, I do think hockey there and who knows what the future holds, but sometimes a change is good for everybody, right? So I don't know what the future holds for him, but I still think there's a good NHL defenseman there."