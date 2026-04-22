Sharks Linked to Leafs' Rielly, What Would He Bring to San Jose?

Ultimately, like with every player, there are positives and negatives for the Sharks if they were to acquire Morgan Rielly. There’s the risk of his age, his contract, and his shot as well. On the other hand, he’s a leader who has maintained his footspeed to this point in his career and could help fill the role as a puck-moving defenseman, something the Sharks certainly need at this point. It remains to be seen if this is the type of move Mike Grier will pull the trigger on over the summer, but it certainly is an interesting idea to ponder at the very least.