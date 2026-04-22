Sharks Linked to Leafs' Rielly, What Would He Bring to San Jose?

The San Jose Sharks have been linked to Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly by insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period. Sharks general manager Mike Grier has been clear about his desire to improve on the blue line this offseason, but what would the long-time Maple Leaf bring to the Sharks?
In short, Rielly is an offensive defenseman who can help on the power play, although his offensive numbers have taken a considerable step backward under the current Maple Leafs head coach, Craig Berube. He’s not the type of defenseman who will help the Sharks keep the puck out of the net and improve their goals-against, which was third-worst in the league this past season.
Fit in the Lineup
At this stage in his career, it’s hard to imagine Rielly as a true number one defenseman. He can be a reliable option on the second pairing, but it seems that he’s struggled in a top-pair role for the Maple Leafs as of late.
Back in January, my colleague Adam Proteau wrote, “Rielly has clearly regressed this season. He's a team-worst minus-13 despite having 26 points in 42 games. You can chalk up some of that to averaging 21:55 of ice time, but compare that to McCabe, who is averaging 22:01 and is a plus-26 while chipping in 16 points, and you can see why Leafs fans have grown tired of Rielly's subpar defensive play.”
Rielly finished the season with 11 goals and 36 points while playing in 78 games for the Maple Leafs, his lowest total since the 2020-21 season when he had 35 points in 55 games. The one bright side for him offensively this season was his goal-scoring. 11 goals were the most that he’s scored since the 2018-19 season, when he hit the 20-goal plateau for the only time in his career.
Although Rielly has occasionally filled in on the penalty kill when necessary, he’s certainly not reliable enough in his own zone to be counted on regularly in that regard.
As a second-pairing puck-mover and power play specialist, he could be an effective player. If he’s used as a top-pairing player and given the most difficult defensive assignments, he’ll struggle mightily. Currently, that would leave Dmitry Orlov as the Sharks’ top defenseman if Rielly slotted into the second pairing; however, Grier will likely make additional moves that could move either of them down the lineup.
A Hefty Contract
The biggest concern with Rielly at this stage of his career will undoubtedly be his contract. He’s signed through the 2029-30 season with an average annual value of $7.5 million. The Sharks could undoubtedly handle that contract now, and the rising salary cap will help prevent it from becoming an issue later on down the line. With that being said, players like Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and quite a few others are going to be due for pay raises in the near future, which could quickly eat up cap space.
The main concern with an offensive defenseman in their early-to-mid 30s with a big contract is simply a fear of regression. Their legs can slow down at any moment, and they can lose a step without much warning. With that being said, Rielly is still a very quick player. His maximum skating speed during the 2025-26 season was 22.71 miles per hour, which puts him in the 87th percentile around the NHL.
Shooting Tendency and Leadership
One area in which Rielly has shown some regression over the years is his shot. While he’s never been known for having the hardest shot, his fastest shot during the 2025-26 season was 87.13 miles per hour, according to NHL Edge. That’s a reduction of four miles per hour from his fastest shot the season before, and 12 miles per hour slower than his all-time fastest recorded shot from the 2021-22 season. His average shot power is also below league average for a defenseman, and he has a tendency to pass on taking one-timers from the point.
On the other hand, Rielly has been a key member of the Maple Leafs’ leadership group for many years. It was often praised earlier in his career, and he’s been an alternate captain for Toronto since the 2016-17 season. As a result, he could be a good mentor for the Sharks’ young players, especially a young offensive defenseman like Sam Dickinson. He should also, on paper, fit the locker room culture that the Sharks have been building as of late.
Ultimately, like with every player, there are positives and negatives for the Sharks if they were to acquire Morgan Rielly. There’s the risk of his age, his contract, and his shot as well. On the other hand, he’s a leader who has maintained his footspeed to this point in his career and could help fill the role as a puck-moving defenseman, something the Sharks certainly need at this point. It remains to be seen if this is the type of move Mike Grier will pull the trigger on over the summer, but it certainly is an interesting idea to ponder at the very least.