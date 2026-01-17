Highlights Of NHL Fashion In The First Half Of The Season

Look good, feel good has always been true among athletes, and NHLers have never been an exception.
With the league dropping a formal dress code, some players have taken to expressing themselves in different ways, while others have kept up the suit and tie look. A few players have showcased a true fashion sense, while others have stuck to tradition or shown that fashion isn't a priority to them.
Let's get into a few of the players who've stood out in the first half of the season:
You can't start anywhere else when it comes to the MVP of NHL fashion in the first half of the season. The Utah Mammoth defenseman has embraced the freedom this year.
His outfits have included styling a KITH bomber jacket over a dress shirt and tie with legged trousers to rocking Kangol hats and NBA Utah Jazz jerseys, while maintaining a very strong shoe game. As the children would say, he has that *bleep* on.
50/10 for the variety and pulling it all off.
When the dress code was still in play, Toronto Maple Leafs right winger William Nylander was always one of the league's best-dressed players, and that hasn't changed one bit as his fits are a bit more casual but still very stylish.
Nylander's first fit of the regular season saw him rocking Bottega Denim from head to toe. If there's a luxury brand out there, Nylander will find it or partner with it.
Nylander also turned heads rocking just a tanktop in the pressbox during the Maple Leafs' Jan. 1 game against the Winnipeg Jets, but if there's anyone in the league who could pull it off, it's him. However, don't expect Craig Berube to try this look behind the bench.
"Willy Styles" gets 12/10 on the scale for boldness.
Anthony Duclair's suit game for a long time has been among the best in the NHL, but he, too, has embraced the ability to dress down while still looking fly.
While the New York Islanders left winger still loves to look good, an everyday suit isn't the play for him anymore, as he came to Rogers Place for morning skate in Edmonton in joggers, sneakers, a black jacket, and a hoodie.
"I think the suits are done for me, to be honest," Duclair said. "I think it's been a long time coming. I think we were the only league in all four sports that still had a dress code. It's nice, I think it's a new era that we're coming into, guys can express themselves."
For comfort and style? A solid 10/10 for Duclair.
We could have had multiple posts on the Anaheim Ducks before their Jan. 2 game against the Minnesota Wild, but as a team, this was one of the better walk-ins of the season.
This is one of the best examples of players displaying different styles, from three-piece suits (on top of players getting that a patterned blazer cannot also have a dress shirt with patterns) to sweaters and beanies, but points have to be docked for players *still* having phones in front pockets. Guys, that's what blazer pockets and bags are for!
An almost perfect display by the Ducks.
9.999999.9/10 for the Ducks.
Vancouver Canucks fans and, quite frankly, everyone loved seeing the Canucks netminder break out a VanBase 'Vancouver Canucks X In House Skate Jacket' back in October. Here's hoping we see more brands work vintage logos and jerseys into jackets you can wear out and about.
For leaning into Canucks nostalgia in the gameday look? 82/10.
Sometimes the gameday fits this season have gone beyond the realm of simply being stylish.
Maple Leafs left winger Bobby McMann, wearing a Loblaws vest to pay tribute to an employee known as Kevin, who was also a diehard Leafs fan who passed away, was one of the more heartfelt gestures of this season.
Eliminating the code has allowed humanity to have a place in outfits, and it's nice to see.
100/100 for the level of compassion for McMann.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.