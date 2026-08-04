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How 2028 Prospect Joey Cullen Is Carving Unique Path In Hockey Family Legacy

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Ryan Gagne
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Updated Aug 4, 2026, 22:15

Joey Cullen, son of three-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Cullen, is one of the top projected prospects for the 2028 NHL Draft. As the first player in his family to play at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the 16-year-old is paving his own way with the help of his hockey family.

When 16-year-old Joey Cullen scored the opening goal of the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup to give the United States a 1-0 lead over Czechia, there was likely one person in the crowd at Rogers Place in Edmonton enjoying the moment more than anyone else.

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Cullen had just watched another son create a memorable moment of his own.

Interestingly, Joey is the first member of the Cullen family to compete at the iconic under-18 tournament. His older brother, Wyatt Cullen, who was selected 10th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2026 NHL Draft, did not participate in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup during his draft-eligible years.

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Only weeks earlier, Joey watched Wyatt hear his name called at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, sharing one of the biggest moments of his brother's life alongside the rest of the family.

"Oh, it was awesome. It was unbelievable," Joey said. "I'm super proud of my brother, and it was a great experience to see him go high."

Although the family had front-row seats for the draft, Joey admitted he never found time to meet any NHL stars or celebrities attending the event.

After helping Moorhead High School win a Minnesota State Championship by recording 19 goals and 40 points in just 18 games, Joey earned a spot on the defending Hlinka Gretzky Cup champion United States squad, which captured gold in Czechia one year ago.

"Everything I do is for my dad and for my brothers. It is so nice to have them to look to for tips, for advice, for everything. I'm just so blessed and grateful to have them as my family."

Joey Cullen

He wasted little time making an impact in Team USA's tournament opener, scoring in the first period in a 6-4 victory over Czechia.

"I'm super grateful to be here," Cullen said. "With this group of guys, it's been awesome and really fun."

After the tournament, Cullen will join the U.S. National Under-17 Team in the USHL, where he hopes to become stronger physically while improving his skating against older competition.

Once again, his hockey journey is taking a different route than the rest of his family. Joey will become the first Cullen to skate for the U.S. National Under-17 Team. Wyatt previously played with the USNTDP Juniors, while brother Brooks Cullen developed with the Fargo Force.

Despite already winning a state championship and now representing the United States internationally, Joey remains humble.

"It's unbelievable, unreal. Especially growing up, it's everything you dream of as a kid," Cullen said about his state championship. "It was a great experience to play in the tournament, and it means a lot to the community and the whole town."

He also knows he wouldn't be here without the guidance of his father and brothers.

"Everything I do is for my dad and for my brothers. It is so nice to have them to look to for tips, for advice, for everything. I'm just so blessed and grateful to have them as my family."

Matt Cullen, father of Joey Cullen, won three Stanley Cups in his 21-year career (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)Matt Cullen, father of Joey Cullen, won three Stanley Cups in his 21-year career (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup may feature several sons of former NHL players, such as Landon Dupont, Milan Sundström, and Aleks Kulemin. Still, Joey's story is unique given his father’s and brother’s accomplishments.

Instead of simply following in their footsteps, he is headed down his own path, one unseen thus far in the Cullen family.

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