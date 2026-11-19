Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 19, 2026 6:49 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 6:49 PM
Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas spoke about how the team's star veterans may or may not fit into the franchise's long-term plans. Will holding on to all of these veterans negatively impact the outlook of the franchise?
For about as long as he's been GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Kyle Dubas has heard questions about the future of the franchise's veteran stars.
After a frustrating start to the season that's included just three regulation wins in 20 games, Dubas addressed many of those same tough questions on Wednesday in a wide-ranging press conference.
Dubas provided his assessment of where the group stands, while making it clear that significant roster changes could be coming for Pittsburgh's core.
"The core group, you can only squeeze so much out of them," Dubas said, referring to Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson. "We have to continue to make sure that this team isn't a decade-long in the abyss… And so, everything we do, we have to be very future-oriented with it."
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While the Penguins had a solid 2025-26 regular-season that saw them finish second in the Metropolitan Division and even win a playoff round, they're now the third-worst team in the Eastern Conference when sorted by points percentage, and they've lost six of their past eight games.
This is what rock bottom looks like for an organization that, not all that long ago, was on top of the hockey world.
This perspective from Dubas should be welcome news for Penguins fans. They have no desire to see their stars playing in another team's jersey, but even with Crosby, Karlsson, Malkin and Letang playing well, this Pittsburgh team doesn’t have the depth to make them a year-in, year-out playoff team.
We can talk day and night about the particulars of potential Penguins trades, but how much longer can Dubas hang on to his greybeard stars before he's doing a disservice to the long-term future of the team?
Dubas may have to be cold-blooded regarding his team's future, and that means gritting his teeth and cutting bait with his stars. A rebuild can be fast-tracked by retaining assets for these stars.
Things would look differently if, as per a Sportsnet report, Dubas had acquired elite sniper Jason Robertson from the Dallas Stars to play alongside brother Nick Robertson in Pittsburgh this season. If that deal had materialized, you have to imagine that someone like Malkin or Karlsson was sent to the Stars in return.
But the deal never happened, and now Dubas is essentially at a crossroads with his core talents, as well as veteran forwards Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell, who also are rumored to be on the trade block.
Dubas said Wednesday that, in Crosby's case in particular, he’s entering uncharted territory. One of the greatest players of all-time gets to call his shot as to whether he gets traded to the highest bidder or whether he prefers to play out the rest of his NHL days with the only team he's ever known.
"In Sid's case, he's as unique as it gets," Dubas said. "He's owed all the respect in the world. If he wants to be here, that's great, and that's obviously what we would love as well."
In addition to Crosby, Malkin, Letang and Karlsson all have trade protection, so they’re ultimately in control of their future. However, playing out this season in Pittsburgh, with no meaningful hockey to be played between now and mid-April, shouldn't be the way these stars end their Penguins days.
Dubas' press conference made it clear that he understands the task in front of him – making the most of the team's asset pool. The best assets he has right now are the ones that need to be dealt.
There's enough talent in Pittsburgh to bring in high-end draft capital and prospects in the coming weeks, and it's on him to find ways to help the organization over the long haul.
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