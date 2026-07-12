How Frederik Andersen Compares To The Edmonton Oilers' Past Starters

It’s no secret that the Edmonton Oilers have had goaltending issues throughout the Connor McDavid era, but with the signing of Frederik Andersen, have they solved them?
The Edmonton Oilers, under new coach Mike Babcock, are expected to use a three-goalie rotation featuring Tristan Jarry, Frederik Andersen, and top prospect Devon Levi.
With Andersen arriving as the newest addition to the group and a recent 2026 Stanley Cup champion, it raises the question: have the Oilers finally found the goaltending upgrade they have been searching for, at least on paper?
Frederik Andersen
Maximizing net coverage with his 6-foot-4, 229-pound frame, Andersen brings the strongest résumé and highest career peak of the group. A Stanley Cup champion with an extensive playoff track record, he is the most accomplished goaltender on Edmonton’s roster. Across his NHL career, he has posted a .913 save percentage and a 2.59 goals-against average.
His game is built around positioning rather than athleticism. Andersen excels at cutting down shooting angles with a wide stance that limits openings in the top corners of the net. He is widely praised for his calm, composed demeanor, providing a steady presence for his teammates regardless of the score.
While Connor Ingram handled the majority of Edmonton’s playoff workload, Andersen recorded an impressive 12.8 goals saved above expected during the Carolina Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup-winning run. Over 13 NHL seasons, he has appeared in 634 regular-season games with the Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Hurricanes.
Tristan Jarry
Jarry is known for his puckhandling ability and quick reflexes, often acting as a third defenceman. However, that aggressive style can also lead him to overcommit or venture too far outside his crease.
Like Andersen, Jarry stands 6-foot-4 and uses his size effectively while possessing excellent lateral movement, allowing him to make highlight-reel desperation saves. His willingness to leave the crease to stop dump-ins and start breakouts can help relieve pressure on his defence.
Across 326 regular-season NHL games, Jarry owns a 170-106-34 record with a 2.80 GAA, a .907 SP, and 23 shutouts. He has spent his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Oilers, with two of his shutouts coming during his 33 appearances for Edmonton in the 2025-26 season.
Connor Ingram
While Ingram may not possess Andersen’s ceiling, he offered Edmonton greater consistency than Jarry. Following unsuccessful contract negotiations, the 29-year-old UFA departed, opening the door for Levi while the Oilers added Andersen.
Ingram finished his NHL tenure with Edmonton having played 134 career games, compiling a 55-54-18 record, a 3.01 GAA, and a .901 SP. His game is built on excellent post-to-post tracking and patience, although his deeper positioning in the crease can leave him vulnerable to screens and deflections.
From a salary-cap perspective, moving on from Ingram was understandable, especially with Jarry under contract for two more seasons carrying a $5.375 million average annual value (AAV).
Stuart Skinner
Skinner finished his Oilers career with a .902 SP, a 2.77 GAA, and a 121-71-24 record across 224 NHL games over five seasons. Like the other goaltenders in Edmonton’s system, he stands 6-foot-4 and relies on positioning and size more than athletic recovery saves.
His biggest weakness came when dealing with heavy traffic around the crease. Screens and deflections often gave him trouble, and his tendency to drop into the butterfly early sometimes left him vulnerable to clean shots from distance.
Ultimately, Edmonton’s decision to move on from Skinner reflected concerns about both his long-term performance ceiling and the team’s confidence in him during high-pressure situations. By acquiring Tristan Jarry, the Oilers chose to gamble on a goaltender with a higher upside, even if he brings similar consistency concerns.
On paper, Edmonton’s goaltending appears stronger than it did a year ago. A three-goalie rotation gives the coaching staff greater flexibility to manage workloads while reducing the risk of overplaying any one netminder.
There are still significant questions. Both Andersen and Jarry have dealt with injuries and inconsistent stretches throughout their careers, making durability a legitimate concern. However, Andersen’s one-year contract gives Edmonton a low-risk opportunity to evaluate whether he can provide stability, while a new coaching staff could help Jarry rediscover his best form.
Meanwhile, Levi adds an intriguing element to the equation. As one of the organization’s top young prospects, he brings energy, upside, and internal competition. If he develops as hoped, the Oilers could finally have both a reliable present and a promising future in goal.
Whether this trio becomes the solution remains to be seen, but compared to previous seasons, Edmonton has undoubtedly improved its goaltending depth on paper.
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