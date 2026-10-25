How long Can The Sharks Barely Survive Askarov's Play To Start The NHL Season?

That they are hanging around the playoff conversation at this point is a minor miracle, especially because they have some of the worst underlying numbers in the league: 37.21 percent of the expected goals at 5-on-5. Now, that's largely because their offense is generating very little (2.14 expected goals per 60, fourth-worst in the league), but their defense isn't much better (3.39 expected goals against per 60, second-worst). They've also allowed the fourth-most scoring chances against and allow the most high-danger scoring chances in the NHL, according to NaturalStatTrick.