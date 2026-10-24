The Three Top NHL Goalie Trade Candidates Following Hellebuyck Deal

Filip Gustavsson isn’t available to play right now as he recovers from off-season hip surgery, and he’ll likely stay on the sidelines for at least another month. But young star Jesper Wallstedt has been outstanding out of the gate this season, and although Gustavsson is in the first year of a five-year contract extension paying him an average of $6.8 million per season, you can see that as a positive for an interested team. Albeit, he does have a no-move clause in the first two years of this agreement.