How Many Points Will Canadian Eastern Conference Teams Finish With?

The best time of the year has arrived as the drive toward the NHL post-season ramps up.
I'm turning my attention to the Canadian teams in the Eastern Conference, looking at whether they'll finish above or below a projected point total.
The on-ice situation couldn't be more dire in Toronto, while the opposite is true in Montreal. It could go either way in the nation's capital, with the Ottawa Senators doing their utmost to extricate themselves from the giant hole they dug.
With the shortest Stanley Cup odds of these featured Canadian teams, the Montreal Canadiens have 86 points with 13 games remaining, seven of which are on the road. That bodes well for a team that has the sixth-best road points percentage (.647), tied with the Carolina Hurricanes.
At their current .623 points percentage, the Montreal Canadiens are on pace for 102 points. With how tight the Eastern Conference playoff picture is, no team in the mix can afford many slipups, which should ensure Montreal plays its best hockey to cap off the regular season.
A critical four-game stretch against the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils twice and Florida Panthers will determine whether Martin St-Louis' team eclipses the 101-point mark.
I'm confident they'll take six points from that stretch, which will set them up well. I also like the fact that the Habs finished last season on a 7-1-2 run.
The Senators have left themselves an inordinate amount of work if they are to sneak into the playoffs. They've responded well, though, winning eight of the previous 10 to draw within two points of a wild-card spot. Four of those wins were by at least two goals.
The Sens have 83 points with 12 games remaining, so they require 13 points to finish the season with at least 96.
I have no doubt they will finish strong, especially with Linus Ullmark getting the desired results despite a recent mediocre save percentage (.897). Ullmark is 8-2-2 in his last 12 games, with a 2.34 goals-against average.
Their forthcoming five-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers will be crucial in determining whether they hit the Over.
If the Sens finish that quintet with a winning record, they'll be standing on solid ground for a markedly easier culmination against the New York Islanders, Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Maple Leafs have taken 15 points from the previous 23 games and sport the second-worst points percentage (.326) since Jan. 19.
They have 71 points, requiring at least 11 from the final 11 games to finish with at least 82.
Based on their current uncontrolled nosedive, combined with what appears to be a less-than-ideal work rate from most veterans, I have about as much confidence in their ability to finish the final stretch with a .500 points percentage as Craig Berube has in John Tavares' desire to defend.
Seven of their remaining 11 games are on the road, where they have the second-worst points percentage (.426). Six of those seven contests are against teams that are in a playoff spot or have a chance of securing a berth to the dance.