How Owen Power Is Taking His Game To New Heights With The Buffalo Sabres

Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2026 6:00 PMPublished Oct 10, 2026 6:00 PM
What's behind Owen Power's strong start with the Buffalo Sabres? Julian Gaudio takes a deep dive into the analytics that show where the 23-year-old has grown the most.
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more interesting player this season than Owen Power.
Through the first four seasons of his NHL career, it always felt like Power had more to offer — that he could take his game to another level if he wanted to, but it never felt like he did.
Power was effective almost immediately since making his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres, showing poise with the puck and solid defensive instincts. He's been trusted to play at least 21 minutes a night every season, yet we haven't seen Power score more than eight goals and 40 points.
Maybe with Rasmus Dahlin handling majority of the scoring from the defensive core and with others like Bowen Byram and Mattias Samuelsson on board, Power felt comfortable taking a back seat offensively. But with Byram gone, Power has begun to shoulder more offensive responsibility.
And over four games, he looks every bit the superstar the Sabres envisioned he would become when they drafted him with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Power has scored one goal and five points in four games, while averaging a career-high 26:16 of ice time, which is the ninth-most in the NHL behind Zach Werenski, Jackson LaCombe, Quinn Hughes, Denton Mateychuk, Seth Jones, Lane Hutson, Thomas Chabot, and his teammate, Dahlin.
Power's offensive strides have been visually apparent. He is showing far more confidence to jump into the play, whether that's in a set cycle in the offensive zone or in transition. In the Sabres' most recent victory, Power scored the overtime winner by trailing into the slot and rifling a shot over Minnesota Wild netminder Jesper Wallstedt's blocker.
Earlier in the game with the Sabres trailing 2-0, Power made a conscious effort to create a high-danger chance. Sent out on an offensive zone faceoff with Dahlin, the Sabres won possession and began to cycle the puck. Power dished the puck to Dahlin from the slot before Dahlin and Power began occupying the flanks.
Dahlin whipped the puck across to Power on the right side, and instead of throwing it weakly on net or dishing it off the outside, Power drove it through the slot and fired a firm pass into the crease, which Noah Ohstlund deflected in.
Power has looked like a different player this season, and the numbers reflect it. According to NaturalStatTrick.com, the Sabres own a Corsi For percentage of 64.56 percent and an expected goals percentage of 77.58 percent at 5-on-5 with Power on the ice. Additionally, the high-danger chances are 21-8 in favor of the Sabres.
Coach Lindy Ruff has a newfound trust in Power, and it's paying off. Power has logged at least 10 minutes of ice time with three Sabres defenders this season, and all three have posted expected goals percentages above 68 percent, the three highest on the team.
With Olen Zellweger, the Sabres have a 78.6 percent xG percentage; with Louis Crevier, 68.8 percent; and with Dahlin, 75.0 percent, according to MoneyPuck.com.
thehockeynews.comSabres Grades: Defenseman Power Needs To Grow His Game To Get An 'A' TheHockeyNews.com is handing out our grades to Buffalo Sabres players for their 2025-26 performance – and in this file, we're grading defenseman Owen Power. Does Power still have more to give, or has he already reached his peak?
"I thought he made huge strides last year," coach Ruff said about Power earlier this week. "I thought his playoffs, defending against big personnel, he did a great job. And then the offensive part, I think he does have that ability. He sees the ice really good. He makes a lot of great plays."
The 23-year-old is playing like everyone hoped he would. He's shown poise with the puck and a greater willingness to make difficult passes. Despite playing on the right side, Power has consistently stepped up and used his reach to intercept passes or stop his opponents before generating speed.
In special teams scenarios, Power has recorded the second-most time on ice for Buffalo on the penalty kill and has only allowed one goal against. He's now quarterbacking the second power-play unit but hasn't found any production there yet.
With all that being said, Power still has parts of his game he can still improve on. With his 6-foot-6, 226-pound frame, Power could be more physical. While he uses his body well when shielding the puck on retrievals, Power could benefit defensively by using his body to dislodge opponents from the puck. He's recorded just one hit in four games, and he’s never recorded more than 45 hits in a season.
From an offensive standpoint, Power could be more aggressive in shooting the puck. He’s recorded just five shots on goal this season, and given his ice time and style of play, he should easily average nearly two shots per game.
Without top power-play usage, it will be challenging for Power to keep this level of production. Still, if he keeps the same mindset and approaches the game the way he has over the last three games, Power can ascend into a No. 1 defenseman and make his current $8.35 million AAV contract look like a steal.
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