How Red Wings Prospect Sebastian Cossa Manages The Pressure Of 'Goalie Of The Future' Label

Sebastian Cossa's call-up is perhaps the most anticipated one this season for an NHL goalie.

Because it is not a matter of "if" but a matter of "when" he finally gets the call.

In 2021, Cossa was the first netminder the Detroit Red Wings picked in the first round since 2008, playing with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. Ever since then, he's been one of the Red Wings' goalies of the future. But if there's pressure, he's evidently handling it quite well.

Now, Cossa was designated AHL goalie of the month in December after also nabbing the honors in November. He is the first player in Red Wings franchise history to win the award twice in the same season and the first since Henderson's Logan Thompson, who won in February and March 2021, to win in back-to-back months. Thompson is a Vezina contender this NHL season and was also selected to Canada's 2026 Olympic roster.

The 2021 15th overall pick doesn't think being in elite company is that big of a deal.

"I can't really compare myself to Logan Thompson, and plus the credit goes to the boys in front as they help me defensively," Cossa said. "I mean, it's cool getting recognized with the accolades, but I don't really take it much further."

Cossa also explained what's behind his major surge in his third season with the Griffins after being voted last season to the AHL All-Star Challenge, which now seems relatively minuscule.

"I think skating has taken a big jump," said Cossa. "I also use my size a little bit better and have calmed down in the crease and no longer over push on a lot of the plays."

While Cossa has no doubt earned his stripes and praises, he has thrived under a dominating offense.

In the 15 regulation wins he's had this season, Grand Rapids led by an average time of 37:47. They trailed in only four of those games for a combined total of 39:31, with 26:35 coming in the Dec. 17 game against the Iowa Wild alone.

And in Cossa's two losses, the Griffins led for a total of zero seconds.

The Hamilton, Ont., native has a history of performing at MVP levels with high-performing offenses, as he played with the 2020-21 and 2021-22 Edmonton Oil Kings, which had scored the most and third-most goals in those WHL seasons, respectively. Cossa registered the best save percentage and goals-against average in the former and won WHL Central first all-star team honors in the latter.

Cossa emphasizes that on a night when the offense is not having its best game, he can be counted on to step up.

"Definitely, I feel comfortable and confident in (weak offensive) situations," Cossa said. "Even if the offense isn't clicking, the idea is the defense is still playing well in front of me, and we're still winning those games and are (eventually) able to close it out. Whether that means it will be a slower paced game or the other goalie is playing well, too. But consistently, we've been a good defensive team."

On his part, Cossa is coming off his most tested game of the season so far, making a franchise record-tying 47 saves and then leading the Griffins to a shootout win on Jan. 2 over the Chicago Wolves.

"I actually find (heavy-volume games) easier and enjoy those contests because when you see those shots, you get into a groove, and at that point, you're not even thinking about it anymore and just playing your game."

Cossa also said that knowing he is in the last year of his entry-level contract sometimes gets to him.

"It is in the back of your mind," said Cossa. "You know you need to perform well going into a contract year. You may think about it at the beginning of the season or check on your agent during the all-star or Christmas break, but other than that, not a lot of thought goes into it."

The 23-year-old has also been in contact with NHL vets about what to expect when he gets called up.

"Last year, I talked to Ville Husso quite a bit about it when I got called up, and he made me feel comfortable up there," Cossa said. "(Cam) Talbot and (John) Gibson have been good, too. But for me, it's important to not get ahead of myself and know that I'm still down here and this all I can control."

Cossa also had the honor of representing Canada at the 2022 world juniors. While he played in only one game, making 22 saves out of 24 shots against Latvia for the win, the duo of Cossa and Dylan Garand gave up just 14 goals in seven games en route to a gold medal for the Canadians.

The Connor Bedard-led Canadians gave up one more at 15 when they became champions the next tournament in 2023.

After that, Canada have yet to win gold again at the world juniors.

Cossa had a few comments to say with emphasis on the 2026 Canadians who just won bronze.

"Yeah, we had a really good defensive group," said Cossa. "The forwards really bought in. But watching little bits here and there (of the semifinal against Czechia), I thought (Jack) Ivankovic did a good job. Goals against don't tell the entire story. When (Canada) went down 4-3, he made a few good saves, and that's pretty much all you can do at that point."

He had some advice for Ivankovic, Carter George and any goalie looking to represent the Canadians at the world juniors.

"Obviously, you don't have a Carey Price right now who is a clear-cut No. 1, so Canadians have been lucky in the past having guys like him become superstars in the NHL, so hopefully we get back to that," says Cossa. "But those guys (Ivankovic and George) are really good, and one little tournament here (albeit) a big one is not going to define their careers. Even if it wasn't the result they wanted, I think they did a good job. So, just enjoy the moment because it comes and goes quick."

