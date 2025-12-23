NHL Vezina Trophy Rankings: Capitals' Logan Thompson Stands Above All

Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck claimed the NHL's last two Vezina Trophies and was a finalist the year before that.

After missing nearly a month of action following a knee surgery and his play dropping slightly from his Vezina-winning campaigns, he doesn't make my December ranking of the front-runners for goalie of the year.

In fact, some more notable goaltenders are either currently out with an injury or have missed some time in the first three months of this season. The Los Angeles Kings' Darcy Kuemper, Vancouver Canucks' Thatcher Demko, Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy and Hellebuyck are some examples.

Hellebuyck could easily make next month's ranking, but for now, here are my top five NHL Vezina Trophy candidates as of Dec. 23.

5. Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders

The New York Islanders are exceeding expectations as they hold a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Some of that has to do with Matthew Schaefer's great rookie campaign, along with the offensive leadership from Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal.

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin, however, has been the backbone of the roster and one of the most consistent members of the Islanders so far this year.

In 24 starts, Sorokin has a 2.55 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He's also tied for the second-most shutouts this season, with three, and ranks second in goals saved above expected, with 22.8, according to moneypuck.com.

The Russian has been in the Vezina Trophy conversation before. He finished second in voting for the award in 2022-23 and sixth last season.

BetMGM Vezina Trophy odds: 4.40/+340

4. Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild are one of the hottest teams in the NHL at the moment. While the high-flying skill of Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes is a contributing factor, the Wild's goaltending has been one of the best tandems in the league, if not the best.

Filip Gustavsson has been as steady as they come, earning wins regularly for the Wild and registering solid numbers along the way.

Gustavsson, 27, has won his last five starts, with his latest coming against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. He has posted a save percentage of at least .900 in nine of his last 10 games and 12 of his last 15.

On the season, Gustavsson has a 2.47 GAA, .913 SP and 13.9 goals saved above expected. He could be the starting netminder for Team Sweden at the Olympics in February.

BetMGM Vezina Trophy odds: 81.00/+8000

Who Are The NHL's Best Five Goaltenders This Year?

Goalies on the Washington Capitals, New York Islanders and more are the NHL's best as of mid-December.

3. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Vasilevskiy has been a perennial Vezina Trophy candidate across his 12 seasons in the NHL. He won the Vezina following the 2018-19 campaign and was a finalist for the award on four additional occasions.

The Lightning's starter has the fourth-best save percentage in the NHL among goaltenders who played at least 20 games.

His .915 SP and 2.32 GAA are worse than his .921 SP and 2.18 GAA last year, when he finished second in voting. The save percentage is slightly worse than his career average of .917, but an average Vasilevskiy is likely a top-three netminder in the NHL.

Vasilevskiy's 13-7-2 record boosts Tampa Bay to the top three of the Atlantic Division, and the Bolts continue to be a Stanley Cup contender with him between the pipes.

BetMGM Vezina Trophy odds: 14.00/+1300

2. Scott Wedgewood, Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are the best team in the NHL. With that comes some solid goaltending, and they've certainly got that with Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood.

Wedgewood entered this season as the projected backup goaltender for the Avalanche, but he's started more games than Blackwood because of the latter's injury before the campaign. Even since Blackwood's season debut on Nov. 1, though, the starts are close. Blackwood's started 12 games to Wedgewood's 11.

Wedgewood, 33, has a .920 SP and a 2.10 GAA this year. Those numbers rank second in the NHL among goalies with at least 20 games played.

He has the third-most wins, with 15 in 22 games, and his incredible 15-1-4 record puts him on his way to having the best season of his NHL career.

BetMGM Vezina Trophy odds: 21.00/+2000

How Capitals' Logan Thompson Went From Nearly Quitting To Becoming A Top NHL Goalie

No one believed in Logan Thompson, so he bet on himself. It's put him among the NHL's best as he makes waves with the Washington Capitals.

1. Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals

It's impossible to ignore Logan Thompson's play from this season, and all his stats point to him being the best goaltender in the NHL this year.

Across all netminders to make at least 20 appearances, Thompson leads the league with a .924 SP and 2.09 GAA. With the 28-year-old in the crease for the Washington Capitals, the team is top three in the league for fewest goals against per game.

Washington's starter has a 14-8-3 record and two shutouts, both of which he earned in his last five starts. He also leads the league in goals saved above expected, with 25.2.

Thompson was left off last season's 4 Nations Face-Off squad for Team Canada, but he's proving his case to be the best goaltender in the NHL. There's no way Canada's brass can reasonably leave him behind this time.

BetMGM Vezina Trophy odds: 2.60/+160

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.