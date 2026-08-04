How The Sharks' And Ducks' Blueline Could Decide Their Playoff Fate

thehockeynews.com Could The Acquisitions Of Nurse And Trouba By The Sharks Be ... Good? - Community Post I, like many out there and apparently especially Sharks fans was taken by surprise by the acquisitions of both Nurse and Trouba when they happened. For me more so Trouba than Nurse as I feel Trouba, on the ice anyways has always been very overrated and well... I still do. However, I have been a huge supporter of the way Mike Greer has built this team. From excellent drafting to fantastic veteran pickups in Wennberg and Toffoli who are very solid defensively aware players that are a great model for young players who often need some time to learn the ropes in that area and having vets that can model that on the ice is huge. The other thing about those 2 forwards? They are replaceable and do not block young players from taking their spots. If you can not take their spots though? Well you are not ready to do so.