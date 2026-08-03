Young Anaheim Ducks Players Who Could "Graduate" into Impactful NHL Roles in 2026-27

He’s put in work to develop a “B game” and was rewarded with 0:50 TOI on the penalty kill per game with Anaheim when called upon early in the season. He’s shown flashes of offensive impact, highlighted by a four-assist game in Oct. 2025, but if he’s given a role high in the lineup again, those flashes will need to become more consistent if he’s to stick. He has the makings of a useful bottom-six player for the Ducks who could fill in and provide an impact in the middle six.