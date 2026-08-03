Young Anaheim Ducks Players Who Could "Graduate" into Impactful NHL Roles in 2026-27

As blockbuster trades and massive contracts reshape Anaheim’s roster, rising young players like Nikita Nesterenko and Sam Colangelo must now translate minor-league production into full-time NHL success.
The 2026 offseason for the Anaheim Ducks hasn’t gone as expected, to say the least. The team was seemingly on a meteoric rise, putting their long rebuild in the rearview and primed to make several significant additions to take them over the top and into true Stanley Cup contention.
In actuality, they parted with two young roster pieces at the Draft (Olen Zellweger, Mason McTavish), signed some depth roster players (Nick Jensen, AJ Greer, Jeff Malott, Laurent Brossoit), and saw their cap sheet monumentally dented by an offer sheet signed by their franchise center, Leo Carlsson.
Looking forward, the Ducks will be banking on their current young core continuing their progressions toward stardom, veterans to fend off Father Time for another season, and a slew of rookies and/or relatively inexperienced youth to seamlessly fill gaps on the depth chart.
Roster players Tim Washe (24), Ian Moore (24), and Tyson Hinds (23) have all “graduated” and will presumably assume everyday roles in the NHL, based on their experience, roles in high-leverage playoff games, and current depth chart makeup.
Fortunately for the Ducks, their pipeline is filled to the brim with young, NHL-ready (or near-NHL-ready) talent who, if afforded the opportunity, could find themselves elevated in the lineup and potentially move needles for the organization in yet another important transition year.
Here’s a preview of some of those players looking to carve out a consistent role and provide an impact at the NHL level.
Nikita Nesterenko (24), W
Nesterenko will be entering his fifth season (fourth full season) with the Ducks organization after he was acquired at the 2022 trade deadline. The long, skilled, playmaking winger split his time between the AHL and NHL in 2025-26, playing 29 games with the Ducks and 35 with the Gulls.
He’s put in work to develop a “B game” and was rewarded with 0:50 TOI on the penalty kill per game with Anaheim when called upon early in the season. He’s shown flashes of offensive impact, highlighted by a four-assist game in Oct. 2025, but if he’s given a role high in the lineup again, those flashes will need to become more consistent if he’s to stick. He has the makings of a useful bottom-six player for the Ducks who could fill in and provide an impact in the middle six.
He’s no longer waiver-exempt, and the Ducks would risk losing him should they attempt to reassign him to the Gulls.
Sam Colangelo (24), W
Colangelo has been one of the Gulls’ top point-producers for the last two seasons, but took a slight step back in 2025-26 as the organization switched their systems to one less conducive to Colangelo’s game. He’s still capable of scoring at the NHL level, as suggested by his ten goals in 32 games in 2024-25.
A prototypical power forward with a quick release, Colangelo requires a scoring role to fulfill his true potential. When given an elevated role, he can provide needed goalscoring, but his lack of pace and two-way habits have kept him in the AHL, as he struggles to influence on a forecheck or disrupt without possession.
Luckily for him, the Ducks’ top nine projects to be chock-full of opportunity, especially early in 2026-27. Like Nesterenko, he’s no longer waiver-exempt, and the Ducks would risk losing the former second-round pick should they attempt to send him to the AHL.
Tristan Luneau (22), RHD
Luneau is far and away the Ducks’ biggest “X-factor” on this list. He’s “paid his dues” with two healthy and productive seasons with the Gulls, scoring 93 points in 129 games and working to refine his two-way abilities.
Anaheim’s blueline will be far younger this year than its predecessor and thus rife with opportunity. Luneau is the Ducks’ lone remaining prospect with true No. 1 potential. He’s an explosive, creative puck-mover with a desirable combination of physical and mobile defending in every zone.
Zellweger’s departure and Pavel Mintyukov’s offensive inconsistency may lead to Luneau seeing ice time with a man-advantage. If he’s afforded extended power play time, it’s not far-fetched to predict Luneau’s placement among the NHL’s top rookie defensemen in 2026-27.
Nathan Gaucher (22), C
Gaucher never projected as a top-of-the-lineup point-producer, but his difficulty translating what offense he did have to the AHL level has been disappointing thus far. Toward the end of the 2025-26 season, his third full season with the Gulls, he began to accumulate more puck touches and manufacture more offense, finishing the regular season with nine points (7-2=9) in his final ten regular season AHL games and even made his NHL debut in early April.
Gaucher has the capability of providing the Ducks with much-needed forechecking prowess, an aspect absent during their playoff run in the Spring of 2026. He’ll likely top out as a third-line center, but his speed, physicality, defensive impact, and tenacity could provide the Ducks with a needed complement to their dynamic core at the top of the lineup.
He’ll likely be battling Nesterenko and Colangelo for NHL ice time. Still, his versatility will likely give him an advantage over the former two and afford the coaching staff more lineup options.
Stian Solberg (20), LHD
With more years of professional experience and experience against grown men than anyone on this list, Solberg wrapped up his first full year in North America in 2025-26, playing all 71 games on the Gulls’ schedule and representing Norway for the third consecutive spring at the IIHF World Championships.
The first season on a smaller ice sheet was a success for the former first-round pick (23rd overall in 2024), as he tallied 24 points (12-12=24) and translated his trademark physicality, piling up 102 PIMs. If the Ducks feel the NHL roster is lacking, Solberg can restore some of the sandpaper they lost during the 2026 offseason with the departures of Jacob Trouba and Radko Gudas.
He still has some details to add to his game like angling, gap control, and puck retrieval success rate, but with the only LHDs ahead of him on the Ducks organizational depth chart being Jackson LaCombe, Pavel Mintyukov, and Tyson Hinds, it’s more likely than not he makes his NHL debut in 2026-27. Two years removed from playing in Norway’s top professional league indicates he’s already come a long way in his development in a short amount of time. Will the NHL be a leap too far? We’ll soon find out.
Roger McQueen (19), C
McQueen finally put together a complete, healthy season in 2025-26 and signed his ELC after a freshman year at Providence College that saw him tally 27 points (11-16=27) in 36 games. The production isn’t entirely telling, as he was third on his team in scoring, trailing their leading scorer (John Mustard) by just two points. Providence plays pro-style defensive systems and relies on depth and details to win games at the NCAA level.
He finished his season with the Gulls, scoring three points (1-2=3) in seven games, utilizing the habits he learned at Providence to ease his transition to the AHL. He could benefit from more manufactured puck touches to gain acumen and confidence on the offensive side of the puck to realize his NHL potential fully.
McQueen is long, skilled, powerful, and can cover a lot of ice with his stride. He has all the tools to become a dynamic complement to Leo Carlsson down the middle and one half of a lethal 1-2 punch. The Ducks could certainly utilize his skillset in their middle six, and he would fill a need, but rushing him to the NHL could limit his overall offensive upside if he’s not fully ready. His development at this stage will be a delicate balancing act for the Ducks’ front office and coaching staff.
Nikita Klepov (18), W
Klepov joins the likes of Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke as a player that Ducks GM Pat Verbeek and the scouting staff identified and pursued as “their guy” in the first round of the NHL Draft. Klepov was the key piece in a trade that sent McTavish to the St. Louis Blues, and Verbeek stated that had Klepov not been available to the Ducks at 15th overall, the trade would not have happened.
Klepov led the entire OHL in scoring in 2025-26 with 97 points (37-60=97) in 67 games and was slated to begin his NCAA career in 2026-27 at Michigan State University before the Ducks signed him to his ELC in July. Verbeek mentioned after his draft that he was a player who could be on a “fast track to the NHL.” However, a full 2026-27 season in the NHL seems like a tremendously fast track.
He is an offensive dynamo with the IQ, handling, and deception skills to quarterback minute-long cycle sequences singlehandedly, as well as create and finish endless dangerous chances. Though tenacious and talented, he’ll likely aim to add to his 6-foot, 186-pound frame. It remains a possibility Klepov plays NHL games this season, but a reliance on him to make a nightly positive impact may not be advisable if the Ducks are to remain competitive in 2026-27.