How Unanimous Top NHL Rookie Matthew Schaefer Compares To Other Calder-Winning D-Men

Ekblad won the award in 2014-15. It was the first season after being drafted first overall, which is something he and Schaefer now have in common. Ekblad finished that campaign with 12 goals and 39 points in 81 games, but his maturity and reliability on the back end for the Florida Panthers were what really made him the rookie of the year. Ekblad's 109 hits were many more than Schaefer's 40, but his 80 blocks weren't as many as Schaefer's 111.